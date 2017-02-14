The Pall Mall HQ of Lund & Blockley, watchmakers to Queen Victoria, Indian maharajas and intrepid explorers, has been turned by Amazon Property into The Pall Mall Collection, four lateral flats with an art gallery on the ground floor.

On the north side of Pall Mall, near St James’s Palace, Clarence House and Mayfair, you can confidently claim a royal address.

Behind the restored Victorian façade lie dazzling homes with contemporary interiors, pictures above and below.

Prices range from £5.25 million to £8.95 million, through Knight Frank.







