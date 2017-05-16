A completely jammy buy is the Old Dairy in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

The current owner enjoys a nice little earner by selling jam, honey and meats from home, utilising it perfectly as a “hobby farm” by making use of the mature fruit orchard.

There is also paddock land totalling just over three acres and a stable yard with loose boxes, ideal for use as an equestrian business, plus a two-bedroom holiday home/annexe you could let to boost income further.

The house itself has 4,200sq ft of living space, divided into four bedrooms, a spacious sitting room under a vaulted ceiling and minstrels’ gallery, a rustic kitchen/breakfast room with French windows to a pretty courtyard, and a dining area, all with exposed brick walls and wood floors.

It’s for sale for £1,695,000, through Savills (01582 934084).