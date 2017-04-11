If you require a London flat that feels more like a palace, this Lancaster Parkside apartment in a Grade II-listed, stucco-fronted terrace will certainly deliver.

On the market for £15.3 million, it soaks up sensational views over Hyde Park and covers a whopping 4,760sq ft of living space over two floors that are dripping in glamour.

Impossibly high ceilings, parquet floors, floor-to-ceiling sash windows and original cornicing are among ultra-luxe details in two vast reception rooms.

Glamorous: Parquet floors and original cornicing ooze luxury



More bespoke details can be found in a huge kitchen/dining room, a plush master bedroom suite, four more bedrooms (two en suite), two further bathrooms and a cinema room.

The perfect park viewing platform comes in the shape of a private terrace where you can entertain guests over summer cocktails.

Lancaster Gate is on the doorstop of the fashionable shops and restaurants of Connaught Village. The apartment is minutes from Lancaster Gate Tube station on the District, Circle, Bakerloo and Hammersmith & City lines and Crossrail arrives in 2018 to offer speedy routes into Canary Wharf and the City.

Call Knight Frank on 020 8012 4409 for more details.