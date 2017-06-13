Finding your inner calm won’t be difficult at this beautiful 16th-century former mill house in Aldham, Essex.

Grade II-listed Bridge House would make a perfect Zen retreat. Your guests could do yoga in the serene five-acre gardens that wrap around a pretty lake and border the River Colne. Or they might play tennis on the impressive outdoor court, and enjoy organic fruit and veg from the orchard and kitchen gardens.

A 722sq ft timber barn and cart shed are ripe for conversion and there’s plenty of guest space in the house, with five bedrooms and three attic rooms all enjoying views over the mill race, along with character reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room with Aga and walk-in pantry.

On the market for £1,25m. Call Fenn Wright on 01206 916074 for more details.