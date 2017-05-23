When your neighbours are football stars and TV celebrities, one-upmanship presents a bit of a challenge. But in Totteridge, north London, this sprawling “Jacobean-style” ranch is a good start.

It sits in an acre and a half of gated landscaped gardens with views across Totteridge conservation area, while inside covers 20,000sq ft, most of which is dedicated to entertainment.

There’s a 12-seater cinema, a huge dining room next to a catering-scale kitchen and a vast party room with a spiral staircase, disco lighting, a cocktail bar and wine cellar. For the morning after there’s an indoor pool, a sauna, gym and Jacuzzi.

You get the magnificent master bedroom suite of course but your guests can sleep over in seven other luxurious bedrooms, while your staff stay in a separate flat. It’s on the market for £15 million, through Real Estates (020 8445 3132).