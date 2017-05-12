Kennington seems stuck in time while dramatic change takes place all around it, especially in Vauxhall and Elephant & Castle.

Less than a mile from Parliament, the Victorian terraces and Georgian squares of this south London neighbourhood act as a block on big development projects.

The Northern line Tube extension from Kennington to Battersea Power Station is causing people to look at the area with fresh eyes — and not just cricket fans who want to be near the Kia Oval. Listed, recently refurbished Kennington Park now boasts a pretty flower garden and new green space leading to St Agnes Place a low-rise scheme of 58 Georgian-style houses and flats.

The homes replace a derelict terrace that was a squat for years, and where music legend Bob Marley once lived.

Townhouses with garden and parking space cost from £1.25 million. Call L&Q (0333 0033 660).