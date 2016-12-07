Designer flats are squeezing themselves into Soho’s edgy, exciting maze of narrow streets and alleyways.
In this central district that’s open 24 hours a day, flats dominate, and most are above shops and offices. However, Wardour Lofts comprises four two-bedroom apartments carved from a former printworks.
Rather than having slick, shiny interiors, these homes recreate a “lived-in” look, with reclaimed oak floors, exposed-brick walls and vaulted ceilings.
Roof terraces in Soho add greatly to a home’s value, and the duplex penthouse here has two. Prices from £2,195,000. Call CBRE on 020 7420 3050.
Look above Soho’s exotic street life and you’ll see some fine architecture.
The Pathé Building, former home of the news-reel organisation, is in this category, its Edwardian frontage featuring a magnificent glazed-arch centrepiece.
Conversion brings 15 loft-style flats and two duplexes with roof terraces.
Interior design echoes the functional elegance of early film equipment, with oak, steel and leather finishes, while the entrance lobby has a ceiling punctured with tiny dots, creating an interplay of light and shadow that mimics the flickering stream of light from an early film projector.
Prices from £1.8 million. Call 020 7182 2477.
Coming soon is Royalty Mews, tucked away in a cobbled retreat off Dean Street. An intricate metal art installation doubles as a bespoke external stairway to four exquisite flats set behind a cool, matt black brick exterior. Call 020 7420 3050.
