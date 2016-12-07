Designer flats are squeezing themselves into Soho’s edgy, exciting maze of narrow streets and alleyways.

In this central district that’s open 24 hours a day, flats dominate, and most are above shops and offices. However, Wardour Lofts comprises four two-bedroom apartments carved from a former printworks.

Rather than having slick, shiny interiors, these homes recreate a “lived-in” look, with reclaimed oak floors, exposed-brick walls and vaulted ceilings.

Roof terraces in Soho add greatly to a home’s value, and the duplex penthouse here has two. Prices from £2,195,000. Call CBRE on 020 7420 3050.

The duplex penthouse at Wardour Flats boasts two roof terraces

Look above Soho’s exotic street life and you’ll see some fine architecture.

The Pathé Building, former home of the news-reel organisation, is in this category, its Edwardian frontage featuring a magnificent glazed-arch centrepiece.

Conversion brings 15 loft-style flats and two duplexes with roof terraces.

Interior design echoes the functional elegance of early film equipment, with oak, steel and leather finishes, while the entrance lobby has a ceiling punctured with tiny dots, creating an interplay of light and shadow that mimics the flickering stream of light from an early film projector.

Prices from £1.8 million. Call 020 7182 2477.

Coming soon is Royalty Mews, tucked away in a cobbled retreat off Dean Street. An intricate metal art installation doubles as a bespoke external stairway to four exquisite flats set behind a cool, matt black brick exterior. Call 020 7420 3050.