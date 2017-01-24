Family-friendly neighbourhoods bordering Ravenscourt Park in west London sit in conservation areas with good primary schools and small but useful independent shops.
The park itself is a handsome amenity space, with gardens and a lake, a pretty coach house, popular tea rooms, tennis courts and splendid gates.
And the area has the advantage of being close to Hammersmith’s lively town centre and Chiswick’s wide-open spaces.
Ashchurch Villas is a rare scheme of large, new-build family townhouses with high, glass-walled open-plan living spaces, a secluded garden plus a garage, huge utility room and even a self-contained annexe for a live-in nanny — or to use as a kid-free office.
In a gated area, this private mews slots nicely into the streetscape of traditional Victorian properties.
Developer First Base ditched and earlier plan for blocks of flats after consulting a number of local residents who became part of its architectural panel, suggesting ideas and influencing the design and density.
Prices from £2.25 million. Call Savills on 020 7016 3865.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
- More about:
- property
- London
- west London
- Ravenscourt Park
- Hammersith
Comments