Family-friendly neighbourhoods bordering Ravenscourt Park in west London sit in conservation areas with good primary schools and small but useful independent shops.

The park itself is a handsome amenity space, with gardens and a lake, a pretty coach house, popular tea rooms, tennis courts and splendid gates.

And the area has the advantage of being close to Hammersmith’s lively town centre and Chiswick’s wide-open spaces.

Ashchurch Villas is a rare scheme of large, new-build family townhouses with high, glass-walled open-plan living spaces, a secluded garden plus a garage, huge utility room and even a self-contained annexe for a live-in nanny — or to use as a kid-free office.

In a gated area, this private mews slots nicely into the streetscape of traditional Victorian properties.

Developer First Base ditched and earlier plan for blocks of flats after consulting a number of local residents who became part of its architectural panel, suggesting ideas and influencing the design and density.

Prices from £2.25 million. Call Savills on 020 7016 3865.