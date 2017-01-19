Bordering fashionable Notting Hill, Portobello Square, a new address for London, seeks to reinvent a “lost” district with the creation of up to 1,000 homes within the original Victorian street pattern.

Lying at the northern end of Portobello Road, for more than 40 years the patch has been known as Wornington Green.

Regeneration of a Seventies council estate has provided the opportunity for change. As well as new private homes, there are new shops in Portobello Road, and new streets linked to Ladbroke Grove.

Prices lag a good 20 per cent behind homes a 10-minute walk south in Notting Hill, says estate agent Hamptons International, which is selling a phase of modern townhouses, each with a garden, top-floor terrace, parking spaces, three bedrooms and up to 632sq ft of space.

Prices start from £2 million. Call 020 7758 8482.