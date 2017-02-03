Mill Hill in north London is bounded by green belt — yet it's still on the Tube map and popular with home buyers who like the country feel.

Occupying a prominent, elevated location, St Joseph's Gate, a listed former seminary in Lawrence Street, looms into view as you head out of London.

Standing in seven acres of landscaped grounds, the college buildings have been converted into 49 apartments with a wealth of original features.

A two-bedroom show apartment has vaulted ceilings and boasts 13ft-high feature windows, along with a spiral staircase that leads to a snug and media room.

A spectacular chapel has been transformed into an 8,000sq ft home with a 45ft-high open-plan living space, a grand total of 15 stained-glass windows, granite pillars, a rotunda and an orangery.

Prices start from £1.35 million. Call Berkeley Homes on 020 8959 0315.