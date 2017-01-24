High-lying Hampstead is perfect for Londoners who want town and country.

As well as 790-acre Hampstead Heath, it boasts parks and woodlands, golf courses, an ancient village with fashion boutiques and medieval pubs, noted schools and, of course, the protected architectural gem that is Hampstead Garden Suburb.

On to this sought-after north London patch has arrived Hampstead Reach, a Barratt Homes development in Chandos Way.

Built on the site of the former tennis club that hosted the 1965 Davis Cup tie between Great Britain and Israel, Hampstead Reach is set behind a gated entrance. The scheme of six detached houses and 39 apartments has been designed in comforting Arts and Crafts style, to reflect the architecture prevalent in the rest of the garden suburb.

The new homes are arranged around a pretty central communal garden.There’s also underground parking, plus concierge services.

Golders Green Tube is less than 10 minutes’ walk away, with a journey to central London of under 20 minutes. From £995,000. Call estate agent Glentree (020 8731 9500).