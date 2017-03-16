Wherever you live in Clapham you are close to a Tube station — one reason why the area appeals to West End and City young professionals. Another reason is the 220-acre Common, a popular space all year round.

Metropolitan Crescent House is a well-located new address, as you would expect from being the former headquarters of the Communication Workers Union.

From £675,000: new flats at Metropolitan Crescent House

Located moments from Clapham Common Tube station, the grand, crescent-shaped building dates from the Thirties. It has an imposing manor house-style entrance plus a carriage driveway and rear gardens. Prices are from £675,000. Penthouses cost from £1.4 million. Call Galliard on 020 7620 1500.

Clapham Old Town, the location, is the original Georgian quarter between the high street and the commons. It was left behind during the Eighties wave of gentrification that turned the wider area into Nappy Valley. But it is now making up for lost time.

Gastropubs, gourmet food stores, galleries and fashion boutiques have opened. Run-down heritage architecture is getting a facelift and new homes have sprouted up on derelict sites.

Twenty-somethings like the gyms, the cinema and the Tube links, while the pond, child-friendly cafes and gift shops attract yummy mummies from the Northcote Road side of the common.

Delightful Clapham Picture House shows art-house films, while the Polygon, a triangle formed by three roads dating from 1792, is being revived as a public space.