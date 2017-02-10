Brunswick Park in Camberwell is an increasingly well cared-for micro neighbourhood, where the Georgian fabric had been neglected for decades.

Prince Charles opened a new hostel back in the Eighties, a refurbishment of one of the original listed buildings overlooking the handsome garden square.

The property, 2 Brunswick Park, which has a classic porticoed entrance, has now been sensitively converted into apartments including a loft-style penthouse with City views.

Prices from £825,000. Call Caddington Blue on 020 7407 6033.