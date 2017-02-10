  1. Luxury
New homes in Camberwell: boutique apartments with city views, in former listed hostel opened by Prince Charles

A listed hostel opened by Prince Charles has been transformed into boutique apartments overlooking a lush garden square.

From £825,000: 2 Brunswick Park is set in Camberwell's micro neighbourhood of Brunswick Park 

Brunswick Park in Camberwell is an increasingly well cared-for micro neighbourhood, where the Georgian fabric had been neglected for decades.

Prince Charles opened a new hostel back in the Eighties, a refurbishment of one of the original listed buildings overlooking the handsome garden square. 

New homes in the arty heart of Camberwell in SE5

The property, 2 Brunswick Park, which has a classic porticoed entrance, has now been sensitively converted into apartments including a loft-style penthouse with City views.

Prices from £825,000. Call Caddington Blue on 020 7407 6033.


