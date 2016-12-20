Chiswick draws families with its good schools and its boutiques and bistros on the boulevard-like High Road from Hammersmith to Kew.

New homes are appearing where office blocks once stood in this west London suburb.

Chiswick Gate is a development of 44 townhouses and 79 flats set back behind the busy A4. The layout of the gated site is a reinvention of a traditional London garden square, having an open central landscaped area lined by period-style brick houses and apartment blocks.

A vast underground car park allows townhouse residents to step out of their vehicles and straight into their homes via a separate basement entrance. Prices from £614,995. Call Berkeley Homes on 020 3725 8999.

Slotting neatly into the streetscape, 500 Chiswick Road’s 71 new homes include penthouses with generous-size roof terraces, contemporary-design townhouses and flats, some of which qualify for Help to Buy.

This Zone 3 location has three nearby Tube stations. Flats from £420,000, townhouses from £2.6 million. Call 020 3430 6920.