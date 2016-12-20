  1. Luxury
  2. Property

New homes in Chiswick:period-style townhouses and flats for sale with rare underground London parking

New developments at Chiswick Gate and 500 Chiswick Road are near the boutiques and bistros of the High Road, good schools and various transport connections.

H&P
Prices from £614,995: Chiswick Gate is a development of 44 townhouses and 79 flats with an open central landscaped area lined by period-style brick houses and apartment blocks

Chiswick draws families with its good schools and its boutiques and bistros on the boulevard-like High Road from Hammersmith to Kew.

New homes are appearing where office blocks once stood in this west London suburb.

Chiswick Gate is a development of 44 townhouses and 79 flats set back behind the busy A4. The layout of the gated site is a reinvention of a traditional London garden square, having an open central landscaped area lined by period-style brick houses and apartment blocks.

A vast underground car park allows townhouse residents to step out of their vehicles and straight into their homes via a separate basement entrance. Prices from £614,995. Call Berkeley Homes on 020 3725 8999.

Slotting neatly into the streetscape, 500 Chiswick Road’s 71 new homes include penthouses with generous-size roof terraces, contemporary-design townhouses and flats, some of which qualify for Help to Buy.

This Zone 3 location has three nearby Tube stations. Flats from £420,000, townhouses from £2.6 million. Call 020 3430 6920.


