New homes at ITV's The Halcyon set:glamorous apartments come with use of a private club, cinema and library - priced from £900k

Apartments have been listed for sale at Lincoln Square, a new development opposite the Royal Courts of Justice near Holborn.

Kara Tointon in ITV’s The Halcyon ITV

Fans may wonder where stars including Kara Tointon filmed ITV’s wartime series, The Halcyon. 

The “hotel entrance” is at Lincoln Square, a new development by Lodha UK opposite the Royal Courts of Justice near Holborn.

The Forties drama follows the lives of staff and society guests at a fictitious grand hotel in Lincoln’s Inn Fields. 

Now a selection of flats at Lincoln Square, pictures below, is for sale with Knight Frank and CBRE, starting at £900,000. 

Interiors are by award-winning designer Patricia Urquiola. Residents’ amenities include a private club and library, cinema room, pool, gym, private dining room for up to 36 people, a billiard room and games rooms.

