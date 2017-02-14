Fans may wonder where stars including Kara Tointon filmed ITV’s wartime series, The Halcyon.

The “hotel entrance” is at Lincoln Square, a new development by Lodha UK opposite the Royal Courts of Justice near Holborn.

The Forties drama follows the lives of staff and society guests at a fictitious grand hotel in Lincoln’s Inn Fields.

Now a selection of flats at Lincoln Square, pictures below, is for sale with Knight Frank and CBRE, starting at £900,000.

Interiors are by award-winning designer Patricia Urquiola. Residents’ amenities include a private club and library, cinema room, pool, gym, private dining room for up to 36 people, a billiard room and games rooms.











