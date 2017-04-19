  1. Luxury
  2. Property

New homes along the London marathon route: the rare new-build apartments near the finish line, from the City to Embankment and St James

As the runners near the finish line, the new homes get more luxurious — but there's still value to be found compared with other central London locations.

  • 1/13 St James's

    In Jermyn Street, Beau House, named after the Regency dandy Beau Brummell offers seven high-quality apartments by prime central London developer Dukelease. Prices start from £2 million. Call CBRE on 020 7240 2255.

  • 2/13 Embankment

    Aldwych Chambers has 20 apartments in a cul-de-sac with “secret” steps down to the Embankment. Prices from £1,075,000. Call 020 7583 0793.

  • 3/13 City

    Landmark Place is a rare new waterfront scheme between Tower of London and Monument offering 165 apartments with spectacular views - the buildings’ external surface area is 80 per cent glass. Prices from £877,500. Call 020 7718 5202. Scroll right for more new homes on the east London stretch of the marathon route...

  • 4/13 Wapping

    The former “Fortress Wapping” News International compound is being transformed into London Dock, with 1,800 swish new-build apartments. The site will become a landscaped neighbourhood, also offering a new arts and shopping quarter. Listed vaults and warehouses are being restored for artists’ studios, galleries and boutiques, while European-style civic squares are being created, along with new pedestrian routes to the Thames and the cobbled high street. Prices at London Dock start at £1,724,950 for a three-bedroom flat. Call 020 3883 7224.

    stgeorge2.visualbank.co.uk

  • 5/13 Poplar

    A raft of new housing is underway in Poplar, including Lansbury Square. Prices from £349,995. Call 01689 886431.

  • 6/13 Rotherhithe

    Quebec Quarter has 151 apartments, some for shared ownership, priced from £560,000. Call L&Q on 0844 4069800.

  • 7/13 Deptford

    Molten Court is the latest phase of Deptford Foundry, a former ironworks turned into 316 homes and 70 artists’ studios. Prices from £395,000. Call 020 7526 9229.

  • 8/13 Deptford

    Kent Wharf is another Creekside scheme, alongside Trinity Laban dance centre. Prices from £369,995. Call Bellway on 01689 886400.

  • 9/13 Deptford

    The Gramercy, at Creek Road, is a new scheme of flats and townhouses right on the boundary, moments from the Cutty Sark ship, whose metal and wood structure is the design inspiration for the show flat. Prices start at £630,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Call 020 3320 8220.

  • 10/13 Greenwich

    Check out the riverside strip between the historic town centre and the peninsula. For years, the so-called Thames Path was inaccessible because of depots and disused wharves, but it is now opening up with exciting projects such as Enderby Wharf, where a new cruise liner terminal is earmarked alongside 700 new homes, a hotel, shops and riverbus pier. Barratt is selling apartments at Enderby Wharf priced from £435,000 to £810,000. Call 0844 811 4334.

  • 11/13 Greenwich

    Iverna Quay overlooking Greenwich Yacht Club has maisonettes and “uberhauses”, space-efficient, split-level family homes with an external as well as an internal staircase, allowing for a linked sunken patio and first-floor terrace. Prices from £425,000. Call 020 8305 2712.

    countryside.visualbank.co.uk

  • 12/13 Woolwich

    You pay a premium to live within the walled estate of Royal Arsenal Riverside. Flats start at £432,500, while three-bedroom duplex penthouses at Waterfront, the latest phase, cost from £1,295,000 to £1,905,000. Call 020 8331 7130.

    berkeleyhomes2.visualbank.co.uk

  • 13/13 Woolwich

    Trinity Walk, located outside Woolwich town centre, has new apartments and townhouses priced from £330,000. Call 020 3247 4762.

As the London marathon nears the finish line in St James's Park, average property prices get progressively nearer the £1 million mark, in part due to the rarity of new development in central London. 

It's this very scarcity that means property in the City, Embankment and St James's is likely to be a good long-term investment so, as the runners struggle through the final miles of the race, homebuyers with bigger budgets should focus their property search.

MONUMENT & CITY OF LONDON: 23 and 24 MILES

Tight supply means City homes normally make sound investments, yet values are still quite a bit lower than the best addresses in Westminster borough, Kensington or Chelsea.

The areas tipped for price growth along the London marathon route

Landmark Place is a rare new waterfront scheme between Tower of London and Monument offering 165 unmistakably modern apartments with spectacular views.

Eighty per cent of the buildings’ external surface area is glass and many flats are double aspect with recessed balconies. Prices from £877,500. Call 020 7718 5202.

marathonlandmarkplace-6.jpg
From £877,500: homes at Landmark Place in the City

EMBANKMENT: 25 MILES

Property values go uphill on the final stretch of the race, and few parts of the capital have such a deep, rich history as Strand, Temple and Aldwych. These locations have been urban since the Middle Ages, when bishops and royal courtiers built mansions with boat landings on the banks of the Thames, between City of London and the Palace of Westminster.

A “Northbank” rebranding initiative aims to give this swathe of central London a major facelift by upgrading 40 public spaces that dovetail with new housing developments, including at 190 Strand.

A concrete slab of Sixties offices has been bulldozed to make way for this two-acre scheme that offers 206 apartments set around a private garden square. Prices from £5,715,000. Call 020 3811 2824.

marathonaldwychchambers1-7.jpg
From £1,075,000: prices at Aldwych Chambers near Embankment

Meanwhile, Aldwych Chambers has 20 apartments in a cul-de-sac with “secret” steps down to the Embankment. Prices from £1,075,000. Call 020 7583 0793.

ST JAMES’S: 26 MILES 

With its parks and palaces, gentlemen’s clubs, bespoke outfitters, wine merchants, gun and field sports shops, arcades and art galleries, St James’s proves that “gentrification” — in the truest sense — is far from being a new phenomenon in London.

The bluest of blood has flowed through St James’s since the 17th century when King Charles II allowed the Earl of St Albans to develop the area.

marathonbeauhouse-7.jpg
From £2 million: apartments in Beau House

There are relatively few homes here, and the best ones are palaces, so they are not for sale. However, The Crown Estate, the area’s major landowner, is undertaking a right royal revamp that is doubling the amount of residential property.

Imposing 88 St James’s Street, right next to the sentry boxes of St James’s Palace, is being split into 10 apartments by American investment company The Carlyle Group, while in Jermyn Street, Beau House, named after the Regency dandy Beau Brummell, picks up on bespoke British tailoring and fashion brands, with seven high-quality apartments by prime central London developer Dukelease. 

Prices start from £2 million. Call CBRE on 020 7240 2255.


