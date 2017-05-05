Kensington heaves with seriously rich people and has London's highest proportion of second homes. Yet families on middling budgets also put down roots here, while globe trotters settle for a few years.

A new terrace of "Cityhouses", split-level homes with their own front door facing the street — will appeal to the borough's diverse population. The homes are part of Kensington Row, a big scheme near Olympia that is bringing a sense of place to a busy junction once dominated by ugly office buildings.

Developer St Edward is building more than 1,000 larger-than-average flats across seven buildings around landscaped courtyards and formal garden squares. It is an "open" development with public spaces plus an on-site primary school. Fourteen Cityhouses, from 1,022sq ft to 2,013sq ft, cost from £1,575,000.

The design is a reinterpretation of a traditional London townhouse, according to architect Squire and Partners. Bedrooms, on the lowerground floor, open on to a private sunken garden. The open-plan upper floor has a glass staircase, while floor-to-ceiling glazing promotes views across communal gardens.

Residents are being offered all the usual lifestyle facilities that come with this type of high-end scheme: the service charge covers a luxury spa, business centre, private cinema and a Harrods-run concierge service. Call 020 3411 3579 for more.