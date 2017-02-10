The boom in London's build-to-rent sector is resulting in thousands of new homes becoming available at mid-market prices.

It's a sector very definitely on the rise and niche developers are securing their share, building boutique flats that offer individuality.

Park Lofts in Albany Street, Camden, is one such scheme. The development comprises 12 designer apartments that have been carved from a former butchers shop.

The lobby features terrazzo flooring, leather panelling and walnut letter boxes, while the homes' Scandi-style interiors are crisp and modern. Rents start from £475 per week, and there's the benefit of a daytime concierge. Visit theparklofts.com for more details.

Aird House in Bayswater is a new scheme of 15 sleek apartments with air conditioning and underfloor heating. Residents can make use of a communal garden and a gym, underground parking and basement storage units. Rents range from £575 to £1,350 per week, with tenancies from six to 24 months. Call 020 3302 6170.

New York-style lofts are now on offer at 55 Victoria Street, close to the Houses of Parliament. These are light, bright, homes. The apartments have 10ft-high ceilings plus 16ft-wide floor-to-ceiling windows. Rents from £625 per week. Call 020 3430 6860.