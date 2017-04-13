A cool £1 million has been slashed from the asking price of this Regent’s Park stunner taking it down to £4.95 million — but there is only 55 years years left on its lease.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is wonderfully positioned in a Nash terrace on the Outer Circle, with views of the Royal Park from the reception room. After coming on to the market the day after the EU referendum in June last year, the sensitively restored property failed to find a buyer at £5.95 million.

It’s a home that requires no work and even has outside space, in the shape of a pretty sun-trap patio, but the buyer will need to negotiate to lengthen the lease.

To compensate, the flat comes with a garage, useful storerooms and Marylebone High Street is nearby.

For sale with Arlington Residential, this house couldn’t be better located for summer picnics, while the Open Air Theatre, practically on the doorstep, starts a new season in May.