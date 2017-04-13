  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Nash terrace home in Regent's Park Outer Circle reduced by £1m:asking price of luxury four-bedroom townhouse has been dropped - but there's a catch...

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse was put on the market a day after last year's EU referendum. Now it's been reduced by a cool £1 million...

gloucestergate1hp.jpg

A cool £1 million has been slashed from the asking price of this Regent’s Park stunner taking it down to £4.95 million — but there is only 55 years years left on its lease.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is wonderfully positioned in a Nash terrace on the Outer Circle, with views of the Royal Park from the reception room. After coming on to the market the day after the EU referendum in June last year, the sensitively restored property failed to find a buyer at £5.95 million. 

It’s a home that requires no work and even has outside space, in the shape of a pretty sun-trap patio, but the buyer will need to negotiate to lengthen the lease

To compensate, the flat comes with a garage, useful storerooms  and Marylebone High Street is nearby. 

For sale with Arlington Residential, this house couldn’t be better located for summer picnics, while the Open Air Theatre, practically on the doorstep, starts a new season in May.

gloucestergate2hp.jpg
gloucestergate3hp.jpg
gloucestergate4hp.jpg

