1/32 Historic villa Muse singer Matt Bellamy has listed his four-bedoom penthouse in a historic lakeside Italian villa for sale for £1.5 million.

2/32 Recording studio included The band recorded their 2011 Emmy-winning album The Resistance in a studio, which is included in the sale.

3/32 Musical pedigree Villa Erker Hocevar’s musical pedigree stretches back even further – Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini wrote La Straniera, one of his most famous works, when he lived in the building in the 1800s.

4/32 Panoramic views The flat is spread over the top two floors of the 19th century building in Moltrasio, a village on the banks of Lake Como and offers panoramic views of the lake from its large terrace.

5/32 Lake view pool The building's residents have access to a swimming pool overlooking the lake.

6/32 Communal gardens The building also features communal landscaped Italian gardens with a deconsecrated chapel and fountain. Buyers can also purchase a boat mooring separately.

7/32 Diane Keaton's former beach house The former home of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton in Laguna Beach, California, is for sale. The Annie Hall star, 71, bought the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house in 2004 for £5.7 million and worked her magic in the restoration. She sold the 4,158sq ft residence in 2006 for £9.8 million and it has just come back on the market at £12.3 million. > Read more...

8/32 A home in Hampstead fit for Kimye A Hampstead home is for sale by architect Claudio Silvestrin, who has designed for rapper Kanye West. The five-bedroom, five-storey house has panoramic views across the city and a terraced garden designed by Chelsea Flower Show Gold winner Chris Beardshaw. All this grandeur comes with a hefty price tag. The 7,940sq ft property is £22.5 million through Beauchamp Estates. > Read more... Alamy

9/32 Gaga's fashion designer's cut-price home Fashion designer Ashley Isham, whose designs have been worn by Lady Gaga has knocked nearly £1 million off the asking price of his Holloway home. The former tram shed which Isham turned into a vibrant loft space on feng shui principles, was listed last year for £4.35 million. It’s back on the market at £3.5 million, this time with The Modern House. > Read more... Getty

10/32 A Rolling Stones crash pad A five-bedroom detached home where the Rolling Stones stayed before some of their concerts has been listed for sale for £1.1m. The late Stones co-founder and guitarist Brian Jones with the band in the Sixties, was born in Cheltenham and was a good friend of Kerry Hamer, then-owner of the house. > Read more... Getty

11/32 Double their money Sting and Trudie Styler are set to more than double their money with the sale of their spacious duplex flat in New York. The penthouse is listed for £43.2 million, it has three bedrooms, a library, four bathrooms, a home office and a sculptural staircase that leads to a living room with a grand fireplace. > Read more... Getty

12/32 A flat next to Dizzee This warehouse conversion is set in a cobbled street, where a hotchpotch of workshops has attracted the studio of Turner Prize-nominated artist David Mach and the recording base of Mercury Prize winner Dizzee Rascal. The flat has a vast living space and a soundproof recording studio to go with its one bedroom, and a spiral staircase leads to the decked roof terrace. It's £2.6 million, through The Modern House. > Read more... Getty

13/32 Michael's place is magnificent Michael Fassbender has splashed out £1.7m on a Portuguese holiday home. The Irish actor retreat boasts a private garden terrace and swimming pool and is part of a complex of more than 20 new homes. Getty

14/32 Chilling in Ibiza Pop star Justin Bieber took the ultimate holiday getaway when he rented his own island. The exclusive Tagomago resort is available to rent for a staggering £84k per week, with five-bedroom villa, pool and all the chefs you could need. > Read more... Getty

15/32 The Big Apple Pop star turned actor Harry Styles is said to have purchased a three-bedroom apartment in New York's trendy Tribeca district for an eye-watering £6.7m. Shared facilities within the apartment block include a 71-foot indoor pool, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace and spa. > Read more... Rex

16/32 Orlando Bloom's Beverly Hills bachelor pad Following his break up with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom treated himself to a £5.4m Beverly Hills bachelor pad with private shower garden, cinema room and pool. > Read more... Getty

17/32 Katy Perry adds another mansion to her portfolio Katy Perry has invested in a stunning Beverly Hills mansion. The American star reportedly splashed out £14.8m for the five-bedroom, 5,500sq ft mansion in the Coldwater Canyon complex, a celebrity favourite, and will add the home to her collection — she also owns two Hollywood Hills mansions. > Read more... Getty

18/32 Radlett, Hertfordshire Pop singer Cheryl has quietly put her Hertfordshire home up for sale for £5m, the same price she paid for it in 2015. The property was on the rental market for £19k a month as Cheryl had moved in with One Direction superstar Liam Payne, the father of her baby son. > Read more... Rex

19/32 Taylor's former £30k-a-month rental The spectacular New York home that was rented last year for £31,400 a month by country-pop princess Taylor Swift is for sale for £19.5 million. > Read more... Getty

20/32 Could Jolie be heading to Laughlin Park? Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in LA. The £20m, six-bedroom Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation. > Read more... Getty

21/32 £161k a month to rent Sting’s place Sting is in London for his global concert tour this week but, ever savvy, he is renting out his seven-bedroom Malibu beach house while he is busy. It's on the market for £161k a month. The bedrooms overlook the Pacific, and there’s a separate guest apartment, a gym and a wraparound terrace. Getty

22/32 Craig Revel Horwood's Camden home The Strictly judge has put his Kelly Street home on the market after 20 years. The Grade II-listed house cost £149,000 in 1997, now the two-bedroom powder pink house has an asking price of £1.2 million. Getty

23/32 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment An apartment is for sale in a grand Tuscan villa that has been restored in collaboration with Alberto Bocelli. It's for sale for £255k, and is just a short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea Bocelli performs each year. Rex/ realitalia.co.uk

24/32 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty.

25/32 A Surrey home once owned by John Lennon John Lennon’s former home on Surrey's prestigious St George’s Hill estate has been listed for sale for £8.95 million. Rex

26/32 A kitchen fit for a body coach Filming fees helped pay off the mortgage at this four-bedroom property in Wandsworth, where Joe Wicks and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode have all made appearances. Now it seems to have been snapped up less than a month after being first listed for sale. Caters News Agency

27/32 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home Spice Girl-turned-America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m. Corbis / Splash

28/32 Tiphaine de Lussy and Dinos Chapman The YBA and his textile-designer wife are selling their four-bedroom townhouse in Spitalfields. Behind the Victorian façade is a very contemporary, open-plan interior with polished concrete floors and iroko-panelled walls. > Read more... Getty

29/32 A sound investment Warren Buffett - the world's third richest man, with a fortune of £48bn - is selling his California beach house. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has sculpted ceilings and recessed lighting to spotlight Buffett's modern art collection. The investor bought the retreat for £121k in 1971 but it's now on the market for £8.8m. > Read more...

30/32 Ed Sheeran's Italian vineyard The Shape of You singer has bought a home in the Italian countryside. He adds his new property to his portfolio of homes in London and his home town of Suffolk, where he is thought to be building a bar in his basement. > Read more... Rex/Alamy

31/32 Britney Spears slashes price The pop star knocked almost $2 million off the price of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California in order to find a buyer for the mega mansion. > Read more... Getty