Mayfair mega-mansion for sale for £16.5m:three houses have been joined together to create sprawling six-bedroom home with a private pool and spa complex

The home on arty Bourdon Street has an entire floor dedicated to a state-of-the-art leisure complex.

Inside the magnificent Mayfair pad - and other luxurious listings...

  • 1/21 Bourdon Street, Mayfair

    £16.5 million

    Behind an original façade, three houses have been joined together to create a fabulously stylish and spacious modern home - for sale for £16.5 million. Scroll right...

  • 2/21 Bourdon Street, Mayfair

    £16.5 million

    There is an entire floor devoted to leisure, with a swimming pool, gym and steam room. While, one floor up, there's a glam living area topped by a mezzanine 28ft reception room - perfect for soirées. Scroll right...

  • 3/21 Bourdon Street, Mayfair

    £16.5 million

    The lavish master bedroom with en suite dressing room and bathroom, plus three more bedrooms, are above. There’s also a garage for the supercar.

  • 4/21 Belgravia, SW1W

    £55 million

    This seven-bedroom town house offers enviable views over Eaton Square, a passenger lift, double garage and swimming pool. Scroll right...

  • 5/21 Belgravia, SW1W

    £55 million

    An impressive first-floor drawing room leads to a large winter garden with retractable glass ceiling.

  • 6/21 Alderley Edge, Cheshire

    £POA

    A grand six-bedroom home, with separate three- and two- bedroom apartments, sits in over 12 acres in Cheshire. Scroll right...

  • 7/21 Alderley Edge, Cheshire

    £POA

    A leisure suite, with pool, sauna, and gym, plus a glam games and bar room, come as part of the package.

  • 8/21 Thorne Island, Pembrokeshire

    £550,000

    Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed ten-bedroom home is surrounded by the two and a half acres of Thorne Island. Scroll right...

  • 9/21 Thorne Island, Pembrokeshire

    £550,000

    In need of some refurbishment, the Grade II-listed fort has previously consisted of two bars, a courtyard, games room and two self-catering kitchens.

  • 10/21 Martins Heron, Berkshire

    £450,000

    Harry Potter fans will recognise Martins Heron in Berkshire as the location of the Boy Who Lived's cupboard-under-the-stairs. Scroll right...

  • 11/21 Martins Heron, Berkshire

    £450,000

    The three-bedroom Bracknell house was scouted by filmmakers for being "a perfectly ordinary house, on a perfectly ordinary street". It featured in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone but no subsequent films.

  • 12/21 Windlesham, Surrey

    £17.95 million

    In four acres of landscaped and wooded grounds, this eight-bedroom home is arranged over four floors, with lift access to three. Scroll right...

  • 13/21 Windlesham, Surrey

    £17.95 million

    There's a wine cellar, commercial kitchen, spa - including sauna, gym and pool - plus a 14-seat cinema and games room.

  • 14/21 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    A spectacular cave forms the lounge/living space of this historic two-bedroom home, complete with ornate vaulted pillars and exposed brickwork. Scroll right...

  • 15/21 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

    £199,950

    Near the historic town of Bridgnorth, the 'cave home' offers spectacular views across Oldbury Wells from its roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

  • 16/21 Ampthill, Bedfordshire

    £275,000

    This three-storey, three-bedroom cottage has character features, including a wood-burner, original beams and exposed brickwork.

  • 17/21 Notting Hill, W2

    £POA

    A Grade II-listed eight-bedroom home in a highly sought-after position overlooking a garden square, with nine bathrooms, a balcony and lavish spa.

  • 18/21 Bungay, Suffolk

    £295,000

    Arranged over three floors, this Grade II-listed family home is in need of complete renovation. The main building sits in 1.7 acres of gardens and grounds, including an orchard, on the edge of the Broads National Park. Scroll right...

  • 19/21 Bungay, Suffolk

    £295,000

    Original features contained within the six-bedroom home include large fireplaces in several rooms, antique wooden floors and ironwork.

  • 20/21 Holland Park, W8

    £24 million

    This seven-bedroom home in a prime London area has been refurbished to the highest standards by award-winning architects and has gardens designed by a RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medalist. Scroll right...

  • 21/21 Holland Park, W8

    £24 million

    There's plenty of parking for three cars, extensive entertainment facilities, a passenger lift to all floors plus an indoor swimming pool.

In Bourdon Street in the heart of the trendy 'Lanes of Mayfair' — fast becoming a centre for contemporary art with Phillips auction house and the world-renowned Gagosian gallery — is this must-see, interior-designed home.

Behind the original façade, three houses have been joined together to create one fabulously stylish and spacious modern home on sale for £16.5 million. 

There is an entire floor devoted to leisure, with a swimming pool, gym and steam room.

trophyinteriorhp-0.jpg
There is plenty of space for entertaining and a snug for watching movies (Knight Frank)

One floor up is a glamorous kitchen, living and dining space, topped by a mezzanine 28ft reception room made for soirées, and two en suite guest bedrooms.

trophyexthpcrop-0.jpg
The kitchen and living space is the height of glamour with show-stopping lights (Knight Frank)

The lavish master bedroom with en suite dressing room and bathroom, plus three more bedrooms, are above. There’s also a garage for the supercar.

Bourdon Street is found just off Berkeley Square in the borough of Westminster and on the doorstep of boutique shops, Michelin-starred restaurants and art galleries.

Bond Street Tube station on the Central and Jubilee lines is a short 10-minute stroll.

Call Knight Frank on 020 8012 3476 for more details.


