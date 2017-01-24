In Bourdon Street in the heart of the trendy 'Lanes of Mayfair' — fast becoming a centre for contemporary art with Phillips auction house and the world-renowned Gagosian gallery — is this must-see, interior-designed home.
Behind the original façade, three houses have been joined together to create one fabulously stylish and spacious modern home on sale for £16.5 million.
There is an entire floor devoted to leisure, with a swimming pool, gym and steam room.
One floor up is a glamorous kitchen, living and dining space, topped by a mezzanine 28ft reception room made for soirées, and two en suite guest bedrooms.
The lavish master bedroom with en suite dressing room and bathroom, plus three more bedrooms, are above. There’s also a garage for the supercar.
Bourdon Street is found just off Berkeley Square in the borough of Westminster and on the doorstep of boutique shops, Michelin-starred restaurants and art galleries.
Bond Street Tube station on the Central and Jubilee lines is a short 10-minute stroll.
