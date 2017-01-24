In Bourdon Street in the heart of the trendy 'Lanes of Mayfair' — fast becoming a centre for contemporary art with Phillips auction house and the world-renowned Gagosian gallery — is this must-see, interior-designed home.

Behind the original façade, three houses have been joined together to create one fabulously stylish and spacious modern home on sale for £16.5 million.

There is an entire floor devoted to leisure, with a swimming pool, gym and steam room.

There is plenty of space for entertaining and a snug for watching movies (Knight Frank)

One floor up is a glamorous kitchen, living and dining space, topped by a mezzanine 28ft reception room made for soirées, and two en suite guest bedrooms.

The kitchen and living space is the height of glamour with show-stopping lights (Knight Frank)

The lavish master bedroom with en suite dressing room and bathroom, plus three more bedrooms, are above. There’s also a garage for the supercar.

Bourdon Street is found just off Berkeley Square in the borough of Westminster and on the doorstep of boutique shops, Michelin-starred restaurants and art galleries.

Bond Street Tube station on the Central and Jubilee lines is a short 10-minute stroll.

Call Knight Frank on 020 8012 3476 for more details.