A lateral apartment on the seventh floor of the world's most expensive apartment block in Knightsbridge has been listed for sale this week for £55 million.

Would-be buyers will also face an eye-watering £6.5 million stamp duty bill and £14,000 - a month - in service charges.

About 17 average-sized London flats could fit within the 8,400sq ft home, which even comes with two parking spaces - a similar space in Kensington fetched £400,000 a couple of years ago.

Occupying an entire floor of one of the three towers in the One Hyde Park development, the flat's highlights include a 34ft master bedroom big enough to have its own sitting area leading on to the private balcony, as well as a fitted dressing room and his and hers bathrooms.

The other four bedrooms are all en suite, of course, while there are two further bathrooms.

The 37ft living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Hyde Park (Knight Frank)



In what might be called the north wing of the flat is a triple-aspect 37ft living room with balcony overlooking Hyde Park, a dining room, sitting room, kitchen-breakfast room and even a chef's kitchen for when you've got staff in to cater for a dinner party. There's also a cinema room and a study.

The service charge, which runs to £161,000 a year - or £3,087 a week - might seem steep, but does include access to the neighbouring Mandarin Oriental hotel's 24-hour concierge, valet, housekeeping and security services.

Twenty-four-hour catering can be provided from the hotel's restaurants, which include Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a function room for residents only in which they can hold private cocktail parties, a library, a pool, exercise studios and treatment rooms, squash court, gym and wine cellars.

The ground rent costs £6,500 a year and stamp duty on the purchase will cost a grand total of £6,513,750 and, although leasehold, there's still 989 years left.

Knightsbridge Tube station, on the Piccadilly line, is just 100 yards away, and it takes just 42 minutes to get to Heathrow - although surely a private transfer will be the option of choice for this particular home's new owner.

The One Hyde Park flat is for sale through Knight Frank for £55 million