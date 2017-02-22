  1. Luxury
Super-luxury home at One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge for sale for £55m:would-be buyers face a £6.5m stamp duty bill and £14,000-a-month service charge

The five-bedroom property includes his and hers bathrooms, 24-hour meal delivery from the next-door Mandarin Oriental hotel and even two parking spaces.

H&P

  • 1/15 One Hyde Park

    The development is in the heart of Knightsbridge, right next door to the Mandarin Oriental hotel which provides a 24-hour service for almost everything you could need.

    Knight Frank

  • 2/15 One Hyde Park

    Occupying the entire seventh floor of one of the towers, the five-bedroom flat has an impressive entrance hall leading from the lift.

    Knight Frank

  • 3/15 One Hyde Park

    The 37ft living room has triple-aspect floor-to-ceiling windows...

    Knight Frank

  • 4/15 One Hyde Park

    ...leading on to the spacious balcony which has direct views...

    Knight Frank

  • 5/15 One Hyde Park

    ...over the 350 acres of Hyde Park.

    Knight Frank

  • 6/15 One Hyde Park

    The sitting room provides a cosier feel than the vast living room...

    Knight Frank

  • 7/15 One Hyde Park

    ...while the dining room has room for the most lavish of dinner parties.

    Knight Frank

  • 8/15 One Hyde Park

    After dinner, relax with a movie in the cinema room...

    Knight Frank

  • 9/15 One Hyde Park

    ...before heading off to sleep in the master bedroom...

    Knight Frank

  • 10/15 One Hyde Park

    ...which has is its own sitting area and access to a private balcony...

    Knight Frank

  • 11/15 One Hyde Park

    ...with views over Knightsbridge and the dome of Harrods visible a few hundred yards away.

    Knight Frank

  • 12/15 One Hyde Park

    The master bedroom suite includes a bathroom for him...

    Knight Frank

  • 13/15 One Hyde Park

    ...and one for her.

    Knight Frank

  • 14/15 One Hyde Park

    The kitchen-breakfast room is for when you want to cook for yourself...

    Knight Frank

  • 15/15 One Hyde Park

    ...while the chef's kitchen has plenty of room for the caterers when you hold a cocktail party and dinner for all your friends.

    Knight Frank

A lateral apartment on the seventh floor of the world's most expensive apartment block in Knightsbridge has been listed for sale this week for £55 million.

Would-be buyers will also face an eye-watering £6.5 million stamp duty bill and £14,000 - a month - in service charges.

About 17 average-sized London flats could fit within the 8,400sq ft home, which even comes with two parking spaces - a similar space in Kensington fetched £400,000 a couple of years ago.

Occupying an entire floor of one of the three towers in the One Hyde Park development, the flat's highlights include a 34ft master bedroom big enough to have its own sitting area leading on to the private balcony, as well as a fitted dressing room and his and hers bathrooms.

The other four bedrooms are all en suite, of course, while there are two further bathrooms.

 

feb22hydeparkliving2.jpg
The 37ft living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Hyde Park (Knight Frank)


In what might be called the north wing of the flat is a triple-aspect 37ft living room with balcony overlooking Hyde Park, a dining room, sitting room, kitchen-breakfast room and even a chef's kitchen for when you've got staff in to cater for a dinner party. There's also a cinema room and a study.

The service charge, which runs to £161,000 a year - or £3,087 a week -  might seem steep, but does include access to the neighbouring Mandarin Oriental hotel's 24-hour concierge, valet, housekeeping and security services.

Twenty-four-hour catering can be provided from the hotel's restaurants, which include Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a function room for residents only in which they can hold private cocktail parties, a library, a pool, exercise studios and treatment rooms, squash court, gym and wine cellars.

The ground rent costs £6,500 a year and stamp duty on the purchase will cost a grand total of £6,513,750 and, although leasehold, there's still 989 years left.

Knightsbridge Tube station, on the Piccadilly line, is just 100 yards away, and it takes just 42 minutes to get to Heathrow - although surely a private transfer will be the option of choice for this particular home's new owner.

The One Hyde Park flat is for sale through Knight Frank for £55 million


