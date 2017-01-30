Friends arriving for a weekend in the Cotswolds will expect less than they find at modestly named Oddington Lodge, which delivers on a scale befitting its price tag.

This grand home sits in six acres at the edge of Lower Oddington, a ravishingly pretty Gloucestershire beauty spot close to both Kingham and Moreton-in-Marsh, and is on the market for £5.75 million.

It has six acres of manicured gardens and paddocks, plus an outdoor pool, tennis court, a barn/games room and two private staff or guest flats above six stables.

Take a dip: The huge outdoor swimming pool is set in beautiful and extensive grounds

The house itself is fully renovated with open fireplaces, stone flags and wooden floors in the kitchen and reception rooms, and sash windows and huge wrought-iron and glass doors in a hallway dominated by a cantilevered staircase.

Fit for a banquet: The grand dining room comes complete with a glitzy chandelier

There are seven bedrooms including the master with bookmatched marble bathroom and two more en suites, plus a family bathroom.

The property has been fully rewired and replumbed so there are modern fixtures and fittings throughout, as well as views across the extensive grounds from many of the rooms.

Trains to London Paddington take around 90 minutes from the nearby Kingham station, and it is a 28-mile drive to Oxford. Stow-on-the-Wold, Moreton-in-Marsh, Shipton and Chipping Norton are all an easy drive away for shops and amenities.

Oddington Lodge is for sale through Knight Frank. Call the Country Department on 020 8012 3483.