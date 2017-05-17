  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Looking to leave London?Medieval castles, dungeons and remote island cottages are among Britain's most unusual homes for sale

Dungeons, dragons and private train stations are all on offer in the most unusual and luxurious property packages on the market...

H&P

Take a tour of some of Britain's most unusual homes...

  • 1/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    Four Roman Doric columns give an imposing facade to the vast building. Scroll right...

    Beresford Adams

  • 2/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    A scalloped vaulted wall provides a dramatic backdrop to the living room.

    Beresford Adams

  • 3/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon

    The viewing galleries from the courtroom have been retained while the glazed dome floods the huge room with light.

    Beresford Adams

  • 4/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine. Scroll right...

  • 5/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney

    The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide.

  • 6/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales

    The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

  • 7/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales

    London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform. Scroll right...

  • 8/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales

    Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

  • 9/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales

    There are plenty of historic touches in the Grade II-listed 16th century manor house.

  • 10/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million. Scroll right...

  • 11/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire

    Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored.

  • 12/40 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland. Scroll right...

    Sotheby's

  • 13/40 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

    Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features.

    Sotheby's

  • 14/40 Blebo House, Fife

    This £1.25m house is set in 35 acres of grounds in the stunning Fife landscape with the circular tower an imposing feature of the house as you approach from the drive. Scroll right...

  • 15/40 Blebo House, Fife

    The beautiful open-beamed ceiling in the dining room dates from 1903 and the vast living room features a curved bay with three windows overlooking the grounds.

    Truscott Property

  • 16/40 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale

    The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000. Scroll right...

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 17/40 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion

    The highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales".

    Lloyd Herbert & Jones

  • 18/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door. Scroll right...

  • 19/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views. Scroll right...

  • 20/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay. Scroll right...

  • 21/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger. Scroll right...

  • 22/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep. Scroll right...

  • 23/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches. Scroll right...

  • 24/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms. Scroll right...

  • 25/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides. Scroll right...

  • 26/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands. Scroll right...

  • 27/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

    The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room.

  • 28/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed. Scroll right...

  • 29/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge. Scroll right..

  • 30/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire

    The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).

  • 31/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall

    What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

  • 32/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features. Scroll right...

  • 33/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire

    Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space. There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.

  • 34/40 Burton Cottage, Dorset

    Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest. Scroll right...

  • 35/40 Burton Cottage, Dorset

    The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.

  • 36/40 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Scroll right...

    Peter Landers

  • 37/40 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire

    Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage.

    Peter Landers

  • 38/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing. Scroll right...

  • 39/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland

    There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling.

  • 40/40 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk

    The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker.
From island retreats, to castles, to houses with their own railway station, Britain truly is a land of unusual homes.

For centuries, the rich and the not-so-rich have indulged their eccentricities in designing the places they live in to reflect their whims and fantasies.

In the gallery above, some of the country's more luxurious and unusual properties from around the country are collected, starting with a manor house with its own train station.

Plas y Dduallt, high in the hills of Snowdonia, has the Ffestiniog Railway running through its land and a former owner of this 16th-century Welsh manor house, on the market for £795,000, made the most of it by building a platform and signal box in 1965.

True to the tradition of wealthy English eccentrics, he even bought a locomotive and ran his own train service to pick up his shopping in the nearby town.

welshtrainmanor03.jpg
A manor house with a train platform: the buyer of PlasDduallt can stick out their arm for a ride into town

Househunters seeking to indulge the fantasy of being lord or lady of all they survey might be taken by Wilton Castle, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. The title is for sale separately, but even if you've only got the £1.5 million asking price, the estate comes with a five-bedroom manor house, a ruined tower and even a dungeon.

From the vast to the cosy, a two-bedroom maisonette in Hackney offers a taste of country mansion in the heart of the capital for £1.65 million. A former vicarage, the gothic masterpiece has been restored to its former glory with lavish wood panelling throughout and gold-leaf cornicing.

If only a castle will cut it as your dream home, but you want easy access to the bright lights, 16th-century Craigcrook Castle is in an exclusive suburb of Edinburgh, but with over four acres of grounds offers splendid seclusion for £6 million.

moatunusualhp.jpg
Britain's smallest island? Chailey Moat is a former rectory in East Sussex, on the market for £5 million

Truly imposing architecture can also be found in former municipal buildings and this old crown court has that in spades. Just across the road from Caernarfon Castle in north Wales, The Old Court House has a living room formed from the entire courtroom — including viewing gallery — for a bargain £525,000.

Surely a true sign of eccentricity is digging your own moat, and the vicar at Chailey Moat, a former rectory in East Sussex, did just that, creating what must be one of Britain's smallest islands, set in 44 acres of grounds, and yours for £5 million.

Last, but by no means least, is Tanera Mor, a self-sufficient island off the coast of the west Scottish highlands near Ullapool, which is completely off the grid thanks to its own generators and wind turbines, the rights to issue your own stamps and even a post office to post those personalised letters.


