1/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon Four Roman Doric columns give an imposing facade to the vast building.

2/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon A scalloped vaulted wall provides a dramatic backdrop to the living room. Beresford Adams

3/40 The Old Court House, Caernarfon The viewing galleries from the courtroom have been retained while the glazed dome floods the huge room with light.



4/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine.

5/40 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide.



6/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

7/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform.

8/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

9/40 Plas y Dduallt, north Wales There are plenty of historic touches in the Grade II-listed 16th century manor house.



10/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million.

11/40 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored.



12/40 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland.

13/40 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features.



14/40 Blebo House, Fife This £1.25m house is set in 35 acres of grounds in the stunning Fife landscape with the circular tower an imposing feature of the house as you approach from the drive.

15/40 Blebo House, Fife The beautiful open-beamed ceiling in the dining room dates from 1903 and the vast living room features a curved bay with three windows overlooking the grounds.



16/40 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000.

17/40 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion The highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales".



18/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door.

19/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views.

20/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Buying a Grade II-listed church for £150k is a rare opportunity, but renovation costs won't be cheap. Planning permission for a two-storey, five-bedroom home has been granted, but the gravestones in the churchyard must stay.

21/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Gorgeous stained glass windows flood the interior with light, and high ceilings make the expansive space seem even bigger.

22/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Bamburgh Castle spans nine acres of rocky land and is one of the largest inhabited castles in the country. The ground floor is open to the public and there are ten other residential apartments but this three-bedroom flat has been built into the castle's oldest part, the keep.

23/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland From the castle's defences there are breathtaking panoramic views out to sea and across the picturesque coastal village of Bamburgh with its shops, tea rooms and beaches.

24/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Entrance to the £1,200 a month rental apartment is through a carved oak door leading into the stone-floored public hall, before climbing a mahogany staircase up to the private rooms.

25/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Highlights of the panelled master bedroom include spiral stairs leading to an en suite bathroom and gorgeous sea views from two sides.

26/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland Characterful features abound in this unfurnished Grade I listed home, from exposed stone walls and arched leaded windows to cast fireplaces with tiled hearths. The grand living room overlooks the chapel ruins and Farne Islands.

27/40 Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland The keep's exterior has been preserved and the interior remodelled and split across three levels. This arched third floor passageway gives access to further attic rooms and a shower room.



28/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Renovation has already begun on many of the rooms, with the kitchen, three bathrooms, several reception rooms and the bedrooms all partially completed.

29/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire Detached homes in the area sell for an average of £330,000, more than double the church's £150,000 asking price, making this a tempting prospect for those looking for a renovation challenge.

30/40 Christ Church, West Yorkshire The church closed in 1992 and went into private ownership. The separate vicarage, the site of a double murder in 1868, is now also a private house (but that's not currently for sale).



31/40 The Dolls House, Cornwall What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.



32/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features.

33/40 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space. There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.



34/40 Burton Cottage, Dorset Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest.

35/40 Burton Cottage, Dorset The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.



36/40 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site.

37/40 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage.



38/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing.

39/40 Rothes Glen House, Scotland There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling.



