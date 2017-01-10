On the market for a whopping £4,625,000, this prime Pimlico pad is not to be sniffed at. It's a three-bedroom apartment in the Riverwalk development, a showcase of luxury right on the Thames at Millbank, SW1, designed by award-winning architects Stanton Williams.

The kitchen is a bespoke Boffi affair with high-spec integrated appliances, while marble walls line the en suite bathrooms. Floors are under-heated for chilly months and in summer, comfort cooling is controlled at the touch of a button, along with mood lighting and high-spec audio systems.

Guests will be impressed by by the elegant flooring throughout the apartment

There is beautiful flooring and high quality carpet throughout, as well as Crestron architectural lighting. There’s a balcony and roof terrace for divine views over the river, along with a residents’ fitness suite, secure underground/valet parking and round-the-clock concierge services.

Located in the heart of Westminster and close to Tate Britain and the Houses of Parliament, it’s for sale through Knight Frank. Call 020 3858 3536 for more details.