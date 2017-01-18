Lavish living space of 7,000sq ft, an inviting indoor swimming pool and spa, along with views over Chelsea Physic Garden and the River Thames beyond from a glorious roof terrace — who could ask for more in town?

Such enviable features make this impressive period Chelsea home in coveted Cheyne Place worthy of its £12.5 million price tag.

Eight floors, seven bedrooms and plenty of magnificence in between can be found in the grand old house, which is topped by a glass-domed study.

The expansive, luxurious living space certainly has the wow factor

Glass has also been used to stunning effect downstairs, where the dining space sits on a glass floor above the pool and is framed by a glass ceiling and a glazed wall to the landscaped private garden.

The bespoke kitchen comes with state of the art appliances and there are first class fixtures and fittings throughout.





The upmarket shops, bars and restaurants of Sloane Square and King’s Road are both less than a mile away from Cheyne Place, which is just across the river from the greenery of Battersea Park.

This property is for sale through Foxtons. Call 020 8012 6792 for more details.