Take a tour of London's most luxurious Airbnb rentals

Holidaymakers looking for a stylish place to stay in the capital will fall head over heels for some of the luxurious London homes available to rent through Airbnb.

If it's panoramic views of the city skyline you're after, you can check into a 30th floor apartment in the tallest solely-residential tower in Europe. This swish three-bedroom flat at St George's Wharf near Vauxhall has its own show-stopping 'sky garden' overlooking the Thames and could be yours for £543 a night.

Height of fashion: High-gloss emerald walls give this Shoreditch loft the X-factor

Trendy Shoreditch boasts a wealth of A-list ready rental pads that will appeal to design lovers. The master bedroom of this 3000 sq ft, £359-a-night loft has gold leaf ceiling and charred Japanese ash floor.



While, music lovers eager to tinkle the ivories will be seduced by the bespoke grand piano in the living room of this fabulously eclectic Spitalfields penthouse, priced at £325 for a single night's stay.

Midsummer's dream: This Chelsea Mews house is covered in blue flowers come summer

Head to west London for more traditionally charming options, including this fairytale, £550-a-night Chelsea Mews home on the doorstep of the King's Road that is adorned with a stunning wisteria come summer.

Described by its owner as her 'pride and joy', there is a cosy, countryside in the city feel throughout, including wooden beams in the sitting room.

Hidden in Cumberland House overlooking Kensington Gardens there's also a lavish three-bedroom apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is an emerald marble fireplace and glitzy chandelier in the living room, but be prepared to fork out £1,343 a night for the privilege of laying your head down here.

Take a look through our gallery to see more luxurious properties for rent in the capital...