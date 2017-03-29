Take a tour of London's most luxurious Airbnb rentals

  1. Luxury
  2. Property

London's most luxurious Airbnb rentals:from a sky-high stay in Europe's tallest solely-residential tower to a regal Kensington flat costing over £1,300 a night

Design lovers and holidaymakers with cash to splash can take a tour of some of the most dazzling homes putting up guests in the capital...

H&P

  • 1/20 Shoreditch pianist's paradise

    From £325 a night

    This high-calibre apartment in the centre of Shoreditch and Spitalfields is found in a quiet residential street and furnished with designer pieces including a gorgeous bespoke grand piano.
  • 2/20 Shoreditch pianist's paradise

    From £325 a night

    There is a kitchen equipped with crystal glassware, TVs in both bedrooms and the lounge and a private enclosed courtyard with a full-length green living wall.

  • 3/20 Spectacular Fitzrovia penthouse

    From £436 a night

    Found just off Charlotte Street with its array of fine restaurants, this penthouse apartment is within walking distance to Mayfair, Oxford Street and Soho. Perfect for summer, its massive private roof terrace overlooks a small park and comes complete with gas BBQ, hammock and outdoor furniture.
  • 4/20 Spectacular Fitzrovia penthouse

    From £436 a night

    Inside, the flat is full of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, with three king-sized bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and dining area. The walls are adorned with bold artwork and guests will appreciate the high quality furniture collected by the owner from their travels around the world.

  • 5/20 Vauxhall Sky Garden

    From £543 a night

    Try a sky-high stay in the tallest solely-residential tower in Europe at St Georges Wharf, right by Vauxhall station. This contemporary three-bedroom apartment is on the 30th floor, so expect incredible 180 degree views across London by day and night. There is a gym, pool, steam room and sauna overlooking the Thames on the first floor.
  • 6/20 Vauxhall Sky Garden

    From £543 a night

    There is a 600sq ft master suite with a terrace and his and hers bathrooms but the star of the show is undoubtedly the lounge 'Sky Garden' with its artificial turf and large opening windows.

  • 7/20 Charming Chelsea Mews home

    From £550 a night

    This four-floor, four-bedroom Mews home in Chelsea is its owner's 'pride and joy' and is covered in a beautiful wisteria come summer.
  • 8/20 Charming Chelsea Mews home

    From £550 a night

    There is a cosy, countryside in the city feel throughout, especially in the front room with its wooden beams, and the bedrooms have been thoughtfully decorated. There is even a sound-proofed music studio available if required.

  • 9/20 Spacious Shoreditch loft

    From £359 a night

    If it's trendy industrial luxe in the buzzy heart of London you're after, this 3000sq ft two-bedroom Shoreditch loft has been interior designed with spacious open-plan living in mind.
  • 10/20 Spacious Shoreditch loft

    From £359 a night

    Featured widely in design magazines, the master bedroom dazzles with its gold leaf ceiling, charred Japanese ash floor, high gloss emerald walls and amarillo marble en-suite.

  • 11/20 Luxury Victoria duplex

    From £688 a night

    Few short-stay rentals are in as enviable a location as this two-bedroom duplex apartment mere steps away from Pimlico and Victoria stations. The style is modern without losing the English heritage feel. Guests have full access to the award-winning Garden Square and its tennis court.
  • 12/20 Luxury Victoria duplex

    From £688 a night

    Recently renovated to a very high standard, and arranged over two floors, this 2102sq ft apartment is homely yet luxurious with high ceilings, crystal table, statement fireplace and under floor heating.

  • 13/20 Quirky London Bridge pad

    From £150 a night

    Described as a 'treasure trove of playful eccentricity with a small dose of drama', this more affordable apartment two minutes from Borough Tube near London Bridge, has bucket-loads of character and charm.
  • 14/20 Quirky London Bridge pad

    From £150 a night

    The former home of a graphic designer, the flat is packed with mod cons, key design pieces and stylish decor, making it the ideal pad for a quirkier stay in the capital. Expect to find pineapple lamps, jellyfishes in glass, butterfly collections and a host of other curious trinkets.

  • 15/20 Elegant Chelsea townhouse

    From £750 a night

    Where else would you look for sheer elegance but Chelsea? Guests can enjoy this entire three-bedroom townhouse, a stone's throw from the Kings Road and Sloane Square.
  • 16/20 Elegant Chelsea townhouse

    From £750 a night

    The air-conditioned family home is filled with light throughout and tastefully decorated with monocrhome soft furnishings, fresh white walls, mirrors and modern, high-spec fittings.

  • 17/20 Lavish Kensington apartment

    From £1,343 a night

    Head to west London for a relaxing stay in this lavish three-bedroom apartment overlooking Kensington Gardens on the first floor of Cumberland House.
  • 18/20 Lavish Kensington apartment

    From £1,343 a night

    High ceiling windows draped with exquisite curtains, stunning wooden floors in the living and dining areas and the emerald marble fireplace are special highlights.

  • 19/20 Hoxton penthouse loft

    From £300 a night

    The main pull of this bright 1300sq ft warehouse conversion is its fantastic roof terrace. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has been lovingly decorated with high quality furnishings and finishings.
  • 20/20 Hoxton penthouse loft

    From £300 a night

    The Hoxton loft is bang in the centre of Shoreditch with its many bars, shops and restaurants but quiet at night thanks to being on the fifth floor. Columbia Road Market and Broadway Market are both a short stroll away.

Holidaymakers looking for a stylish place to stay in the capital will fall head over heels for some of the luxurious London homes available to rent through Airbnb

If it's panoramic views of the city skyline you're after, you can check into a 30th floor apartment in the tallest solely-residential tower in Europe. This swish three-bedroom flat at St George's Wharf near Vauxhall has its own show-stopping 'sky garden' overlooking the Thames and could be yours for £543 a night.

shoreditchmasterbedroom-airbnb.jpg
Height of fashion: High-gloss emerald walls give this Shoreditch loft the X-factor

Trendy Shoreditch boasts a wealth of A-list ready rental pads that will appeal to design lovers. The master bedroom of this 3000 sq ft, £359-a-night loft has gold leaf ceiling and charred Japanese ash floor.

While, music lovers eager to tinkle the ivories will be seduced by the bespoke grand piano in the living room of this fabulously eclectic Spitalfields penthouse, priced at £325 for a single night's stay. 

chelseamewshp.jpg
Midsummer's dream: This Chelsea Mews house is covered in blue flowers come summer

Head to west London for more traditionally charming options, including this fairytale, £550-a-night Chelsea Mews home on the doorstep of the King's Road that is adorned with a stunning wisteria come summer.

Described by its owner as her 'pride and joy', there is a cosy, countryside in the city feel throughout, including wooden beams in the sitting room.

Water Tower and glamping yurt among London's quirkiest Airbnb stays

Hidden in Cumberland House overlooking Kensington Gardens there's also a lavish three-bedroom apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows.

There is an emerald marble fireplace and glitzy chandelier in the living room, but be prepared to fork out £1,343 a night for the privilege of laying your head down here.

Take a look through our gallery to see more luxurious properties for rent in the capital...


