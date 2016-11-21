  1. Luxury
London house prices:how much the capital's most famous landmarks - from Kensington Palace to the London Eye - are worth in today's property market

If you've ever wandered the streets of London wondering what it would be like to live in some of the biggest  attractions, you can now work out how much you'd need to lay claim to them. Better get saving...

  • 1/9 Kensington Palace

    Price: £60 million for apartment 1A

    This is the perfect home for anyone who imagines themselves in an episode of The Crown. The palace, part of which is the London residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is set in 30 acres of grounds. Standout features include a separate ‘granny flat' and a beautiful orangery.

  • 2/9 The Dorchester

    Price: £2.1 million to £7.5 million

    This former hotel on Park Lane comprises 299 apartments from 440sq ft to 1,646sq ft, many of which overlook Hyde Park. It offers the ultimate in luxury modern living, with a wine cellar and three bars, an in-house hairdresser, spa and, for the fleet-footed, a ballroom.

  • 3/9 The Palace of Westminster

    Price: £76.5 million for Westminster Hall (other areas POA)

    In some need of modernisation, this charming gothic-revival riverside property offers more than 1,100 rooms, including Westminster Hall which spans 17,000sq ft. Sporting perhaps the most famous clock in the world, the 96-metre high Elizabeth Tower offers panoramic views of London from its roof terrace.

  • 4/9 Nelson’s Column

    Price: £12.8 million

    Built from sturdy Dartmoor granite and with significant water features in the square below, Nelson's Column is nearly 170ft high. What it lacks in elbow room, it makes up for in location and is within spitting distance of London's theatreland and provides exceptional views over the West End.

  • 5/9 Somerset House

    Price: £70.5 million for The New Wing (other wings POA)

    With its beautiful, iconic central courtyard, Somerset House is accessible from the Strand and boasts views of the Thames from its stunning terrace. It is set over five wings, with the South Wing containing the principle entertaining rooms. The interior varies widely in design; from the light and airy East Wing to the baroque library.

  • 6/9 Selfridges

    Price: £1.5 billion

    Perfect for a buyer who likes shopping, this Oxford Street building was designed by American architect Daniel Burnham in the Beaux Arts style and opened in 1909. Comprising 540,000sq ft of living space, it is set over nine above-ground floors and several basement floors which stretch 200ft below the ground.

  • 7/9 The London Eye

    Price: £1 million per pod

    Ideally situated on the Thames, each of the 32 air-conditioned pods would make an excellent studio apartment. You are advised to invest in some good curtains. Anyone who suffers from motion sickness is advised not to view.

  • 8/9 Madame Tussauds

    Price: £1.3 billion

    A unique historic building in the heart of Marylebone with over 1,000 sitting tenants who happen to made of wax. This majestic property backs on to Regent’s Park and is just a short walk from Baker Street Tube station. The show-stopping selling point is the dome, which was once a working planetarium.

  • 9/9 Marble Arch

    Price: £17 million for the plot

    Set in over 350 acres of parkland, the property has its own Tube station (Central Line, Zone 1). With a grand entrance, roof terrace and views over Hyde Park, London’s master builder Thomas Cubitt rebuilt the property in 1851. Although it is in need of some modernisation, the property would make the perfect central London pied-a-terre.

Anyone with £60 million burning a hole in their pocket could potentially buy William and Kate's apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, which comes with a "granny flat" that may just be fit for a Queen.

'Potentially' being the key word - as it's not for sale. But the famous flat and a slew of other iconic London landmarks, from Selfridges to the London Eye, have been valued at modern market prices by estate agents Kay and Co.

It turns out that the entire 540,000sq ft Selfridges building on Oxford Street is a mere snip at £1.5 billion, while a wing of Somerset House on The Strand will set you back £70.5 million.

Buyers requiring less space can snap up a pod on the London Eye for £1 million apiece. There are 32 pods, so you’ll have plenty of neighbours and you might want to invest in a set of good curtains.

The seat of government, the Palace of Westminster, might be a fixer-upper (it is due to undergo a major renovation project) but the capacious 17,000sq ft Westminster Hall is valued at £76.5 million.

Marble Arch, set within 350 acres of parkland and complete with its own Tube station, would make a “perfect central London pied-a-terre”, at £17 million, according to Kay and Co.

Of course, none of these landmarks are actually for sale. The agents calculated their value using publicly available information about the size of each property, combined with the average price per square foot values for each postcode.


