Anyone with £60 million burning a hole in their pocket could potentially buy William and Kate's apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, which comes with a "granny flat" that may just be fit for a Queen.

'Potentially' being the key word - as it's not for sale. But the famous flat and a slew of other iconic London landmarks, from Selfridges to the London Eye, have been valued at modern market prices by estate agents Kay and Co.

It turns out that the entire 540,000sq ft Selfridges building on Oxford Street is a mere snip at £1.5 billion, while a wing of Somerset House on The Strand will set you back £70.5 million.

Buyers requiring less space can snap up a pod on the London Eye for £1 million apiece. There are 32 pods, so you’ll have plenty of neighbours and you might want to invest in a set of good curtains.

The seat of government, the Palace of Westminster, might be a fixer-upper (it is due to undergo a major renovation project) but the capacious 17,000sq ft Westminster Hall is valued at £76.5 million.

Marble Arch, set within 350 acres of parkland and complete with its own Tube station, would make a “perfect central London pied-a-terre”, at £17 million, according to Kay and Co.

Of course, none of these landmarks are actually for sale. The agents calculated their value using publicly available information about the size of each property, combined with the average price per square foot values for each postcode.