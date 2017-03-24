Benedict Cumberbatch and David Suchet are among the many actors who attended London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in Kensington, Britain's oldest drama school.

Now LAMDA has relocated to Hammersmith, paving the way for the blue plaque building to be redeveloped into 10 flats, designed in classic-contemporary style.

Logan House, in a quiet residential corner off Earl’s Court Road where the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury once lived, includes underground parking.

Prices from £1,375,000 to £5.5 million. Call Knight Frank on 020 3504 4111.