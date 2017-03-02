Long & Waterson, a new east London development of 119 loft-style apartments, takes its name from the site's location, at the intersection of Long Street and Waterson Street in trendy Shoreditch.

A pair of Fifties warehouses is being refurbished and extended, while a modern block with big, steel-framed windows will be built alongside.

The elements will be connected by a courtyard and raised podium garden inspired by New York's High Line linear park.

It is a smart piece of architecture, with interiors to match. There will be an underground spa and gym plus a private cinema.

