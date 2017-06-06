It’s new and it’s in Hampstead — but the real appeal of this five-bedroom house to the mega-rich will be that it’s a perfect “lock up and leaver”.

Having bought it they can jet off round the world, safe in the knowledge that there’s a London base waiting for them whenever they return.

And what a base it is.

There are five floors, starting in the basement with a swimming pool, spa, gym and cinema, then it’s up to a chic kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, games room and a huge reception room, with the master bedroom, dressing room and en suite on the next level.

Two terraces allow you to soak up the views, with Hampstead Village, Hampstead Heath and Golders Hill Park all close by.

For sale for £8.95 million. Through Savills (020 8012 3124).