For decades, Soho was at the centre of the UK film industry. Soho Square includes the HQ of the British Board of Film Classification, while Wardour Street was lined with film production companies.

Today 103 Wardour Street, former head office of the British Pathé newsreel company, has a glamorous new role.

Architect Sheppard Robson has transformed the building into 13 luxury apartments, a gym and two duplex penthouses behind its ornate Portland stone Edwardian façade.

The scheme includes subtle nods to the age of Pathé News. Residents will be reminded of the building’s heritage as they pass through the sculptural black steel arched entrance punctured, as the edges of film reels were, with “sprocket holes”.

The original Pathé camera cases are recalled in the orange hand-stitched leather reception desk, while the industrial side of film production is referenced in a staircase of black patinated steel.

A one-bedroom flat and a pair of two-bedroom flats remain for sale, priced £1.7 million to £2.1 million. Visit or call CBRE on 020 7420 3050.