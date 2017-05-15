Buyers with deep pockets can live next to the Queen as a palatial three-bedroom penthouse opposite Buckingham Palace has been listed for sale for £18 million.

Buckingham Gate has been reinstated as one of London’s grandest addresses as three of the street’s white stucco-fronted mansions have been painstakingly restored to their former aristocratic glory.

The £18 million lateral penthouse is the showpiece property among the sale of six luxury homes set behind a Grade II-listed Nash-style façade at 7-9 Buckingham Gate.

The houses were built between 1859 and 1861, two decades after Queen Victoria adopted Buckingham Palace as the official royal residence.

The architect was a protégé of John Nash called Sir James Pennethorne, who also designed the famous ballroom and entire south wing of Buckingham Palace.

A GRAND ADDRESS

Average values in the pocket of streets bordered by Buckingham Gate, Palace Street and Wilfred Street have risen by 26.3 per cent in the past two years, compared to 9.1 per cent in Mayfair, 3.6 per cent in Knightsbridge and 0.8 per cent in South Kensington, according to Beauchamp Estates.

Next door, Buckingham Palace, which has 775 rooms, is estimated to be worth more than £2.2 billion based on its size alone.

“The apartments at The Buckingham are located on the south-east side of St James’s, a Royal retreat, which has the benefit of two Royal parks – St James’s and Green Park – and borders Mayfair and Belgravia,” said Marcus O‘Brien, Senior Negotiator at Beauchamp Estates Private Office.

“The grand white stucco mansions and buildings that border Buckingham Palace are some of the grandest in the capital. They offer discerning buyers the opportunity of acquiring homes with outstanding lateral space, generous ceiling heights and large rooms, which are not always readily available elsewhere.”

From £4.35 million: flats at The Buckingham, next door to Buckingham Palace

Inside the homes, meticulously restored Regency-style interiors feature ceiling roses and wall mouldings and grand fireplaces.

There is lift access to all apartments, which boast the latest home entertainment and security systems, with CCTV security linked to the 24-hour concierge and security covering the entire perimeter.

The houses have been home to some of the wealthiest people in London, including earls, heiresses and barons who also owned magnificent country estates.

Anglo-Irish landlowner, Sir Robert Gore-Booth, lived at Number 8 where his granddaughter Constance was born. Constance Markievicz (as she was called after her marriage) would become a Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil politician, the first woman elected to the British House of Commons and the second woman in the world to hold a cabinet position.

After 1945 all three mansions were used as government premises or offices, losing some of their grandeur in the process, until 2008 when an extensive refurbishment and restoration plan was put in place.