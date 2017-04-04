Just a corgi’s waddle from Buckingham Palace — about 200 yards — this lavish penthouse apartment sits across the fifth and sixth floors of the exclusive Grade II-listed Buckingham Gate development in the Birdcage Walk conservation area.

As one might expect, the living space is a grand 2,000sq ft, with the highest spec taking in a bespoke kitchen equipped with Gaggenau appliances and a marble island.

The open-plan dining space is perfect for soirées and in a skylit reception room, a wall of sliding glass reveals a fabulous roof terrace capturing prime views across London.

The master bedroom spans the entire width of the building and enjoys yet another private roof terrace.

The second bedroom is also en suite and there’s a third bedroom/study.

The Buckingham Gate home is listed for sale for £4.75 million. Through Jackson-Stops & Staff (020 7664 6649).