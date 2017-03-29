Sleepy Hampton Hill in south-west London is close to Hampton Court Palace — but the local Hells Angels chapter insists the area is renowned for something far more important.

It was home a century ago to James Lansdowne Norton, pioneer of the British motorbike industry and founder of iconic Norton Motorcycles.

The mansion where he lived has been converted into nine homes set behind a grand gated entrance in a peaceful backwater.

Called Featherbed Villas, prices start at £750,000. Residents have Royal Bushy Park as a “back garden”.

