Hampstead has been a fashionable choice for 300 years, and every age has brought new architectural styles.

Now Thirty2, a newbuild block of 74 flats in Lawn Road, picks up on the design of the listed concrete Isokon Building erected in 1934 in the same street as an experiment in minimalist urban living.

Early Isokon residents included author Agatha Christie and sculptor Henry Moore, but today Camden council key workers live there.

Clad in soft-white brick and with a curved shape, the new block mimics the stark modernist lines of its celebrated neighbour. Built on a former car park, it brings more affordable homes to the area.

Flats are compact, but some have large terraces. Two-bedroom flats start at £795,000. Call Fairview on 0808 252 7187.