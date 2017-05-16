You can tell something of a person’s character by the books they read, so it must say a lot if you live in a library.

Skeel Library, part of the Grade II-listed Hampstead Manor heritage conversion near Hampstead Village, was once the library for bluestockings of Westfield College for women.

Now a four-bedroom, 5,220sq ft luxurious home, it spreads across four floors.

The original galleried reading room has become an impressive 40ft reception room, complete with the original floor-to-ceiling shelving, rich parquet flooring and decorative panelling.

The 'Bridge of Sighs', formerly a passageway to the college's dining hall, is now an adjacent reading room.

A bespoke kitchen and dining area, bordered by bookcases, features a 12-seater custom-made table, while plush details continue in the bedrooms. There is also a second, more private service kitchen or utility room.

The Hampstead Manor site also offers a residents-only spa complex with a pool, sauna, Hammam, experience shower and gym.

Manicured gardens with ancient trees, 24-hour concierge and the use of a town car service complete the story.

Skeel Library is for sale for £7.95 million through Mount Anvil (020 3582 5461).