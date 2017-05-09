Fancy a sea change? Head to Llanrhian on the west Wales coast, within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, where this traditional farmhouse presents a dream home/business package.

It comes with three one-bedroom holiday cottages, planning permission for a fourth, and two guest suites, all with serene sea views from an idyllic setting, in landscaped gardens of just over one and half acres.

The farmhouse itself has been restored using oak, slate and Travertine floors in character living areas that include a drawing room with a wood burner, a character dining room lit by French windows that overlook the sea, plus two en suite bedrooms.

Along with the sweeping gardens, there is an option to buy some 16 acres of pastureland and woods. Britain’s smallest city, St Davids, is about seven miles away. The complete package is priced £1.1 million, through Savills (029 2243 0212).