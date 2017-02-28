Over in the pretty Lincolnshire Wolds, Raithby Manor, 15 miles from Skegness, is a very impressive pile indeed.

It would make the grandest of weekend retreats — but the house and its gated grounds would also be a superb location for a B&B business.

There is plenty to do here for all the family.

The garden has a tennis court, stables, an orchard with apple, pear and cherry trees, woodland areas with natural ponds, and there’s an annexe ready to let above a triple garage.

The house itself has four bedrooms that you could also turn into guest suites, plus charming reception rooms with log burners, a kitchen complete with an Aga, and a games room set up for snooker.

Just two miles away is the historic market town of Spilsby, ideal for exploring.

Priced at £1 million, the manor is on the market with Hunters (01754 484002).



