Malthouse Barn in the West Sussex village of Hurstpierpoint is a country gem — a 16th-century conversion that was run as a theatre for 20 years from 1979, attracting several Carry On stars.

At the end of a long, private lane in more than two acres, it comes with a separate one-bedroom holiday cottage that’s ripe for letting, plus paddocks and stables, and more than 2,800sq ft of interior space.

Stealing the show is the vaulted sitting/dining room next to the farmhouse kitchen.

Show-stopper: the vaulted living area retains plenty of the original barn's character, including the natural oak timbers

There are up to six rooms that can be used as bedrooms with downland views and the Brighton seaside’s less than half an hour’s drive away.

Malthouse Barn is for sale for £1.375 million. Through Savills (01444 704140).