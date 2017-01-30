If you have a healthy budget and seek a lifestyle change, what could be better than this £2 million Cornish creekside home?

The Old Vicarage is set in the riverside hamlet of St Clement close to Truro. It soaks up picturesque views of Tresillian River - a perfect location in its current use as an executive guest house.

It has a mass of luxurious living space divided into a whopping open-plan sitting/kitchen/breakfast and dining space laid with heated, black limestone flooring, all lit by a 39ft wall of curved glass doors to a dreamy garden.

Limestone luxury: The huge open-plan living area opens onto lovely lawns

There are seven en suite guest bedrooms with handmade solid timber doors, while a three-bedroom attached cottage is ideal for the owner’s use, or for further guest space.

The property has been carefully and lovingly restored to an immaculate standard throughout with high quality fixtures and fittings. There's also a coach house ripe for conversion, complete with planning permission.

Impress the guests: The property could be used as a family home or a guest house

St Clement has a village church, hall and plenty of scenic walks, while the schools and amenities of Truro are less than two miles away.

Sailing enthusiasts will enjoy the fine protected waters at the nearby River Fal and Carrick Roads.

Direct trains from Truro to Plymouth take 75 minutes, while London Paddington can be reached in just over four-and-a-half hours.

The Old Vicarage is for sale through Country & Waterside. Call 01872 490 029 for more details.