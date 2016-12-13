Christmas is coming and if the annual onslaught of mince pies and complex family discussions about whose turn it is to cook the sprouts is getting you down, don’t despair.

There are still some last minute rental options, homes from home where you can escape a deux or take the extended family without compromising on comfort to serve your Christmas and New Year up in style.

Winterfell: a hunting lodge-style house fronting Lake Windermere





A week for up to 10 at Winterfell, a hunting lodge-style house in six acres fronting Lake Windermere, costs £5,950 from December 21, including a welcome hamper. Pets welcome. Visit Unique Home Stays.

Pelham House: a modern country pile in East Hertfordshire





is perfect for the active family, with 7,000sq ft inside and four acres outside, an indoor heated pool, a sauna and games room, seven bedrooms and a cinema room. Five nights over new year for 14 guests comes in at £7,140 through The Wow House Company.

Harbour rest: a cosy Cornish cottage in Mevagissey





Five nights over Christmas at Harbour Rest, a bolt hole that sleeps four in two bedrooms at Mevagissey, costs £751.50 through Cornish Gems.