Last-minute Christmas holiday rentals:spectacular countryside manors and luxury lodges for the festive season - including the Lake District's very own 'Winterfell'

Don’t argue over whose turn it is to play host. Book a mansion where you can all celebrate the festivities together. Or are you fed up with the lot of them? Then take a romantic break for two. 

  • 1/12 The Lake District's very own Winterfell lodge

    A week for up to 10 at Winterfell, a hunting lodge-style house in six acres fronting Lake Windermere. Scroll right...

  • 2/12 The Lake District's very own Winterfell lodge

    Stays costs £5,950 from December 21, including a welcome hamper. Pets welcome. Call 01637 881183 to book.

    Find out more

  • 3/12 Faringdon House, Oxford

    Faringdon House near Oxford has eight bedrooms and five en suite bathrooms. Scroll right...

  • 4/12 Faringdon House, Oxford

    It costs £42,500 for a catered Christmas week. Call 01835 8246420 to book.

    Find out more

  • 5/12 The Windmill, Edlesborough

    The Windmill at Edlesborough, Bucks, a getaway for two, £1,000 for Christmas/new year week.

    Find out more: email lizzie.grant@btinternet.com

  • 6/12 Moon Shadow, St Ives

    Four nights for two people over Christmas at luxe Moon Shadow, a one-bedroom cottage on a top Cornish surfing beach, is £800.

    Find out more

  • 7/12 Don Venerando, Sicily

    Don Venerando in Sicily sleeps 10 and is £9,400 for Christmas week, with staff.

    Find out more

  • 8/12 Agents House, Dorset

    Three nights over Christmas at Agents House, which sleeps six in Brownsea Island in Poole, Dorset, is £899 Call 0344 800 2070 to book.

    Find out more

  • 9/12 La Bergerie, near Cannes

    A catered, staffed week for 16 at La Bergerie in a golf resort near Cannes. Scroll right...

  • 10/12 La Bergerie, near Cannes

    A week's stay from December 23 costs £34,000, Call 020 8878 5333 to book.

    Find out more

  • 11/12 Harbour Rest, Cornwall

    Five nights over Christmas at Harbour Rest, a bolt hole that sleeps four in two bedrooms at Mevagissey costs £751.50.

    Find out more

  • 12/12 Pelham House, East Hertfordshire

    A modern country house in East Hertfordshire, Pelham House is perfect for the active family, with 7,000sq ft inside and four acres outside, an indoor heated pool, a sauna and games room, seven bedrooms and a cinema room. Five nights over new year for 14 guests comes in at £7,140. Call 01242 220006 to book.

    Find out more

Christmas is coming and if the annual onslaught of mince pies and complex family discussions about whose turn it is to cook the sprouts is getting you down, don’t despair.

There are still some last minute rental options, homes from home where you can escape a deux or take the extended family without compromising on comfort to serve your Christmas and New Year up in style.

