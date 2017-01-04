1/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 Wynde Milne is built on the site of 14th century windmill and is now a very comfortable family home, complete with in-and-out drive.

2/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The first-floor kitchen not only features a five-ring burner, but also spectacular countryside views on two sides. Dewhurst Homes

3/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 A wrought-iron balcony has room for entertaining or just sitting back in a deckchair and contemplating the view. Dewhurst Homes

4/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The first floor is reached via a stunning wooden spiral staircase. Dewhurst Homes

5/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The spiral staircase leads into the dining room, which has a floor to ceiling picture window. Dewhurst Homes

6/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The dining room also windows set in the opposite wall, flooding the area with light. Dewhurst Homes

7/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 A circular fireplace is the centrepiece of the - circular - living room. Dewhurst Homes

8/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The living room has a cosy feel, but offers splendid 360-degree views of the surrounding area. Dewhurst Homes

9/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The master bedroom occupies the whole of the second floor, with its en suite bathroom. Dewhurst Homes

10/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The house offers great views of the nearby town of Kirkham and the Lakeland fells are visible in the distance. Dewhurst Homes

11/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000 The Cornish slate footpath leads to the double-glazed front door. Dewhurst Homes

12/57 MORE OF BRITAIN'S MOST UNUSUAL HOMES: Chailey Moat, East Sussex One of the footbridges leads on to a terrace entertaining area. Savills

13/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The six-bedroom house is entirely surrounded by a wide moat and is next door to its own lake. Savills

14/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The oak-panelled reading room has a fireplace with a mantel made from a bed owned by Charles I. Savills

15/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The sitting room has four sets of French doors looking right on to the moat. Savills

16/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The dining room is big enough for the largest of dinner parties and has a fireplace for winter parties. Savills

17/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The kitchen-breakfast room is next door to a prep kitchen and several storerooms and utility rooms. Savills

18/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The 18th-century oak staircase leads to the six first-floor bedrooms, while at the top of the house are two other bedrooms reached by their own staircases. Savills

19/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The master bedroom has a working fireplace, its own dressing room... Savills

20/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex ...and a very large bathroom where you look over your estate while bathing. Savills

21/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex A terrace from the house is next to one of the three timber footbridges which leads into one part of the garden... Savills

22/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex ...while another leads straight into the parterre garden and its formal fountain. Savills

23/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The pretty arboretum footpath is part of the ornamental parterre garden. Savills

24/57 Chailey Moat, East Sussex The converted tithe barn lies next to the kitchen garden and tennis court. Savills

25/57 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Scroll right... Peter Landers

26/57 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Scroll right... Peter Landers

27/57 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire It was built for British author Jeanette Winterson, who has praised them for "restoring the gasworks as it was" and creating a "funky modern structure on the land space" for sleeping in. Scroll right... Peter Landers

28/57 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire Four en-suite bedrooms with large skylights are found in the single-storey annex with the master stealing the show, its huge picture window looking out across the rural countryside as far as the eye can see. Scroll right... Peter Landers

29/57 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire In the charming, blue-windowed older building is a living room with fabulous high ceilings, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room and a formal dining room. Scroll right... Peter Landers

30/57 Two Orkney islands for sale On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine. Scroll right...

31/57 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide. Scroll right...

32/57 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The current owner is selling the islands because the young members of the family are no longer in Orkney to make full use of it. Scroll right for more unusual homes...

33/57 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing. Scroll right...

34/57 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The extravagant entrance hall has Italian mosaic tiled floors and a staircase with a decorative wrought iron railing that leads to a galleried landing. Scroll right...

35/57 Rothes Glen House, Scotland There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling. Scroll right...

36/57 Rothes Glen House, Scotland Hosting memorable dinner parties will be easy when you can entertain guests in this stunning dining room with a richly decorated plaster ceiling, panelled doors and views across the countryside. Scroll right...

37/57 More unusual homes: Gyrn Castle, north Wales Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million. Scroll right...

38/57 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree. Scroll right...

39/57 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance. Scroll right...

40/57 Gyrn Castle, north Wales The enclosed courtyard boasts an annex that's ideal for hosting guests. There's also a wood-burner, kitchen, en-suite bedroom and terrace. Scroll right...

41/57 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Despite its 18th century appearance, architect John Taylor actually began work on his project in 1977 and didn't finish until 1994. Scroll right...

42/57 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As well as a cinema room, the ground floor boasts two reception rooms, library, drawing room and en-suite bedroom. Scroll right...

43/57 Gyrn Castle, north Wales In addition to this formal dining room, there is a kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, utility room and butler's pantry. > Scroll right for more unusual homes for sale...

44/57 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker. Scroll right...

45/57 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The drawbridge, which leads into the master bedroom, also provides access to a walkway that leads to the raised garden area. Scroll right... Strutt & Parker

46/57 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The semi-circular kitchen, featuring a series of niches fitted with custom-built units, provides both a breakfast bar and dining area. Scroll right... Strutt & Parker

47/57 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The ground-floor living room off the kitchen is a cosy and casual place to relax. Scroll right... Strutt & Parker

48/57 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The castellated rooftop offers spectacular views of the Suffolk coastline and the North Sea. Scroll right... Strutt & Parker

49/57 Wilton, Herefordshire £1,495,000 The 12th Century Norman castle boasts Tudor Manor House ruins and a Georgian style five-bedroom manor house. Scroll right...



50/57 Wilton, Herefordshire £1,495,000 Surrounded by a dry moat, three towers remain and there is the opportunity to purchase the title of Lord of Wilton Castle.



51/57 Tetney, Lincolnshire £350,000 Located off the Lincolnshire coast, this wartime fort is made from reinforced concrete and brick with riveted steel Armour plating.



52/57 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 Located between the Cotswold's villages of Cotswold villages of Siddington and South Cerney, this four-bedroom home offers great views over the countryside. Scroll right...



53/57 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 The original round tower dates back to the 18th Century and there is a swimming pool and one-bedroom self-contained annex in the grounds.



54/57 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Unassuming from the outside, this quaint two-bedroom cottage has an ornate living space formed from a cave with vaulted pillars. Scroll right...



55/57 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Head up a spiral staircase to a terraced landscaped roof garden offering views across Oldbury Wells.



56/57 Co Mayo, Ireland €10,000,000 Surrounded by scenic Clew Bay, the ten-bedroom mansion has a theme park in the grounds. Open to the public, the house has attracted 4 million visitors since 1960. Scroll right...



