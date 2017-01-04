A windmill with roots in the 14th century when it was built for just £13 has gone on the market at the thoroughly modern price of £595,000 in Dowbridge, Lancashire.
Wynde Milne is now a comfortable, five-bedroom family home with outstanding views from a wraparound balcony, but it has only been lived in since 1973.
The original mill on the site in Dowbridge was constructed in 1337, and rebuilt six years later for the princely sum of £13 - the equivalent of £10,590 in today's money.
Records show that by 1692, it was being rented out for £6.50 a year - £917 in today's money - but this had fallen to £4.75 in 1736, or £669 in 2016 terms.
The windmill survived, after undergoing many repairs and additions, until 1812 when it was replaced with the current building.
The ground floor includes two semi-circular bedrooms in the base of the mill building, and a further bedroom, study and a utility room in the extension.
This floor could easily be converted into a self-contained granny flat.
The conversion to a 2,300sq ft home includes a spectacular spiral staircase which leads straight into a dining hall and through to the circular living room which has access to the wrought-iron balcony overlooking Kirkham town and the Bowland Hills and Pendle, while the Lakeland fells are visible in the distance.
A kitchen with a view is rare thing, and this first-floor one offers great views from two sides as well as five-burner range and built-in wine racks.
An en suite bedroom also sits on this floor, and a rear decked balcony offers breathtaking and tranquil views over the Fylde countryside.
The master bedroom is upstairs and occupies the entire second floor, including its en suite bathroom.
The property has a handy in-and-out driveway through wrought-iron gates and the main drive leads to a double garage, while a further drive leads to a single one.
The private rear garden is laid to lawn, but includes a terrace perfect for entertaining of Cornish slate.
Wynde Milne sits almost equidistant between Blackpool and Preston and Kirkham train station is just a mile away, with services to Euston taking two and a half hours.
- Wynde Milne is on the market for £595,000 from Dewhurst Homes and mi home
