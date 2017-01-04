  1. Luxury
Lancashire windmill home for sale for £595,000:14th Century mill built for £13 is now a five-bedroom family home

The original Lancashire mill was built for £13 and at one time fetched £6.50 a year in rent. Now the five-bedroom family home has been listed for sale for £595,000...

H&P

Wynde Milne - and other unusual homes

  • 1/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    Wynde Milne is built on the site of 14th century windmill and is now a very comfortable family home, complete with in-and-out drive.

  • 2/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The first-floor kitchen not only features a five-ring burner, but also spectacular countryside views on two sides.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 3/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    A wrought-iron balcony has room for entertaining or just sitting back in a deckchair and contemplating the view.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 4/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The first floor is reached via a stunning wooden spiral staircase.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 5/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The spiral staircase leads into the dining room, which has a floor to ceiling picture window.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 6/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The dining room also windows set in the opposite wall, flooding the area with light.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 7/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    A circular fireplace is the centrepiece of the - circular - living room.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 8/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The living room has a cosy feel, but offers splendid 360-degree views of the surrounding area.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 9/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The master bedroom occupies the whole of the second floor, with its en suite bathroom.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 10/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The house offers great views of the nearby town of Kirkham and the Lakeland fells are visible in the distance.

    Dewhurst Homes

  • 11/57 £13 windmill now costs £595,000

    The Cornish slate footpath leads to the double-glazed front door.

    Dewhurst Homes

A windmill with roots in the 14th century when it was built for just £13 has gone on the market at the thoroughly modern price of £595,000 in Dowbridge, Lancashire.

Wynde Milne is now a comfortable, five-bedroom family home with outstanding views from a wraparound balcony, but it has only been lived in since 1973.

The original mill on the site in Dowbridge was constructed in 1337, and rebuilt six years later for the princely sum of £13 - the equivalent of £10,590 in today's money.

Records show that by 1692, it was being rented out for £6.50 a year - £917 in today's money - but this had fallen to £4.75 in 1736, or £669 in 2016 terms.

The windmill survived, after undergoing many repairs and additions, until 1812 when it was replaced with the current building.

The ground floor includes two semi-circular bedrooms in the base of the mill building, and a further bedroom, study and a utility room in the extension. 

This floor could easily be converted into a self-contained granny flat.

jan-4-windmill-fire.jpg
The circular first-floor living room has a complementary circular fireplace (Dewhurst Homes)

The conversion to a 2,300sq ft home includes a spectacular spiral staircase which leads straight into a dining hall and through to the circular living room which has access to the wrought-iron balcony overlooking Kirkham town and the Bowland Hills and Pendle, while the Lakeland fells are visible in the distance.

A kitchen with a view is rare thing, and this first-floor one offers great views from two sides as well as five-burner range and built-in wine racks.

Life-changing home of the week: barn conversion B&B in rural Yorkshire

An en suite bedroom also sits on this floor, and a rear decked balcony offers breathtaking and tranquil views over the Fylde countryside.

The master bedroom is upstairs and occupies the entire second floor, including its en suite bathroom.

The property has a handy in-and-out driveway through wrought-iron gates and the main drive leads to a double garage, while a further drive leads to a single one.

The private rear garden is laid to lawn, but includes a terrace perfect for entertaining of Cornish slate.

Wynde Milne sits almost equidistant between Blackpool and Preston and Kirkham train station is just a mile away, with services to Euston taking two and a half hours.


