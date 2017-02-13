A six-bedroom mega-mansion has been listed for sale for £25 million in one of London's most exclusive squares.

Set in Belgravia's prestigious Chester Square, named England and Wales' fifth most expensive street last year, the property spans a total of 7100 sq ft and is a veritable trophy cabinet comprising Italian marble, bespoke joinery, leather finishes and silk wallpapers.

Behind the imposing stucco-fronted Georgian façade typical of other homes in the square, the mansion actually connects the original townhouse with the four-storey mews behind it.

It's not first of its kind, but it is one of the largest - and it's been 18 months in the making.

Grade II-listed: the private ground-floor courtyard is a high-spec blend of modern and traditional

The linked area between the two buildings is seamless, largely due to an earlier extension to the original townhouse that developers and co-founders of Residence One, brothers Nick and Ben Wilson, believe wouldn't be granted today.

The decor is as you'd expect in a high-spec home, it's opulent but comforting too, with plush carpets and a light palette.

Highlights include two outdoor terraces, a sunken pool, sauna, cinema and internal garage.

And if midnight cravings come calling but the downstairs fridge feels just too far, there's even a night kitchen on the fourth-floor...

Luxury on a grand scale: the floorplans









The Belgravia mansion is for sale for £25 million, through Savills.