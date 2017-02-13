  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Is this the ultimate mega-mansion?Inside Belgravia's spectacular new £25m home created from a townhouse and four-storey mews

Arranged over 7100 sq ft of luxury living space, this show-stopping mansion is set in one of London's most sought-after squares. We take a tour...

Click to follow
H&P

See inside the £25m Belgravia mansion

See inside the £25m Belgravia mansion

  • 1/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    One of two terraces at the property, this roof terrace is on top of the mews part of the home and offers enviable outdoor space in a prime central London location. Scroll right...

  • 2/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    There's an integral garage and staff accommodation included in the four-storey mews part of the home. Scroll right...

  • 3/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    A contemporary staircase, with plenty of glass, blends with the traditional marble seen throughout the home. The kitchen, to the rear of the property, leads through to the original townhouse - now seamlessly linked after 18 months of renovations. Scroll right...

  • 4/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    The study area acts as a link between the mews part of the home and the townhouse, too, and is a spacious room in its own right. Scroll right...

  • 5/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    One of the formal living areas overlooking the square. There are antique gold mirrors, bespoke furnishings and stunning canvases dotted around the room. Scroll right...

  • 6/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    One of two master bathrooms, this one has a free-standing bath with dressing area and plenty of room for stylists to help with your preparations. Scroll right...

  • 7/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    The master bedroom uses a light palette with hints of rose gold, and behind the bed there's plenty of walk-in storage. Scroll right...

  • 8/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    British-built furniture and fittings have been used throughout the Grade II-listed property, with this chandelier in the formal dining room on the ground-floor a particular design highlight. Scroll right...

  • 9/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    The ground-floor courtyard is framed by glass. It's here that the home's combination of modern and traditional design is perhaps best seen. Scroll right...

  • 10/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    On the lower-ground floor, there's a gym area, sauna and sunken pool.

  • 11/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    Lower, first and second-floor plans. Scroll right...

  • 12/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    Third and fourth-floor plans. Scroll right...

  • 13/13 70 Chester Square, Belgravia

    The mews, mezzanine and ground-floor, plans.

A six-bedroom mega-mansion has been listed for sale for £25 million in one of London's most exclusive squares.

Set in Belgravia's prestigious Chester Square, named England and Wales' fifth most expensive street last year, the property spans a total of 7100 sq ft and is a veritable trophy cabinet comprising Italian marble, bespoke joinery, leather finishes and silk wallpapers.

Behind the imposing stucco-fronted Georgian façade typical of other homes in the square, the mansion actually connects the original townhouse with the four-storey mews behind it.

It's not first of its kind, but it is one of the largest - and it's been 18 months in the making.

chestersqfrontterracehp.jpg
Grade II-listed: the private ground-floor courtyard is a high-spec blend of modern and traditional

The linked area between the two buildings is seamless, largely due to an earlier extension to the original townhouse that developers and co-founders of Residence One, brothers Nick and Ben Wilson, believe wouldn't be granted today.

The decor is as you'd expect in a high-spec home, it's opulent but comforting too, with plush carpets and a light palette.

Highlights include two outdoor terraces, a sunken pool, sauna, cinema and internal garage.

And if midnight cravings come calling but the downstairs fridge feels just too far, there's even a night kitchen on the fourth-floor...

Luxury on a grand scale: the floorplans

floorplans1hp.jpg

floorplans3hp.jpg

The Belgravia mansion is for sale for £25 million, through Savills.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments