Hundreds of luxury homes being sold by Harrods in London will be directly linked to the world’s largest shopping mall in Dubai, with more than 30 people already on the waiting list wanting to buy one.

The 55-storey residential apartment tower brings 400 luxury homes to the extension of The Dubai Mall, a sprawling 12 million sq ft behemoth that is home to hundreds of flagship designer stores, an aquarium and underwater zoo, cinemas and an ice rink.

Serious shoppers won’t have far to go to spend their cash. The apartments will have direct access to designer shops via a 500-metre overhead link bridge which will connect the base of the apartment tower with the mall.

Apartments in the tower will have views of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Burj Lake, as well as a 360-degree view of the city. Hi-tech entertainment and security systems, marble floors and designer kitchens are also promised.

As plenty of wardrobe space will be a must for fashionista buyers, the two- and three-bedroom apartments will have walk-in dressing areas lined with storage.

The homes are priced from £290,000 for a one-bedroom flat, rising to £430,000 for a two-bedroom flat. The show-stopping penthouse will span 3,260sq ft at the top of the towers and is priced at £1.83 milion.

Simon Barry, Head of New Residential Developments at Harrods Estates says: “The interest in these mall-linked apartments has been huge. Harrods is a globally renowned destination for shoppers and we therefore anticipate there will be significant interest from our customers.“

Visit harrodsestates.com.