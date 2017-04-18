  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Inside the spectacular London penthouse with a £12 million view:luxury four-bedroom home frames iconic Tower Bridge views from five terraces

With landmark views from five glamorous terraces, this four-bedroom apartment takes London penthouse living to new heights...

Click to follow
H&P

Is this London's ultimate penthouse?

Is this London's ultimate penthouse?

  • 1/6 The High Command

    A four-bedroom penthouse apartment, called The High Command, is set in a historic warehouse conversion in Shad Thames. It offers unrivalled views of Tower Bridge and the City skyline from five terraces. Scroll right...

  • 2/6 The High Command

    Accessed via a private lift and spread over four storeys, floor-to-ceiling glazing stretches the width of the seventh and eighth floors. Scroll right...

  • 3/6 The High Command

    It's so close to Tower Bridge that the living room practically sits on top of it. Scroll right...

  • 4/6 The High Command

    The eighth and ninth floors host a master bedroom suite, with its own reception room...

  • 5/6 The High Command

    terrace, walk-in dressing room and en suite bathroom. Scroll right...

  • 6/6 The High Command

    The High Command currently has an asking price in the region of £12.5 million.

Perhaps the most prized — and priciest — views of London include Tower Bridge, so this four-bedroom penthouse could seem worth the £12.5 million price tag.

Called The High Command, it is designed to “picture frame” aspects of the iconic bridge, with panoramic views of the London skyline and the Thames from all five terraces.

The eagle-eyed will recognise it as the MI6 Alpha Level secure facility from the film Red 2, starring Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren.

  • Read more

Asking price of Regent's Park home drops by £1m - but there's a catch

Accessed via a private lift and spread over four floors from the seventh, the property boasts floor-to-ceiling glazing.

The master bedroom suite, on the eighth and ninth floors, has its own reception,  en suite bathroom, walk-in dressing room and terrace.

Part of the historic Anchor Brewhouse warehouse conversion, which once housed the Courage Brewery, the penthouse apartment is for sale through Knight Frank. 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments