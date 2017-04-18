Perhaps the most prized — and priciest — views of London include Tower Bridge, so this four-bedroom penthouse could seem worth the £12.5 million price tag.

Called The High Command, it is designed to “picture frame” aspects of the iconic bridge, with panoramic views of the London skyline and the Thames from all five terraces.

The eagle-eyed will recognise it as the MI6 Alpha Level secure facility from the film Red 2, starring Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren.

Accessed via a private lift and spread over four floors from the seventh, the property boasts floor-to-ceiling glazing.

The master bedroom suite, on the eighth and ninth floors, has its own reception, en suite bathroom, walk-in dressing room and terrace.

Part of the historic Anchor Brewhouse warehouse conversion, which once housed the Courage Brewery, the penthouse apartment is for sale through Knight Frank.