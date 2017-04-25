Forget about loft conversions or a parking space — a view of the Thames is a London property’s most expensive asset, a new study reveals. And if that view includes a glimpse of Tower Bridge or St Paul’s Cathedral, expect an extra boost in price.

The report, published by Cluttons property consultants, compares relative cost of homes overlooking the river with similar nearby “inland” properties.

An average riverfront home overlooking Tower Bridge will now cost you £1,285,000. An inland home with all the same features but no river view costs an average of £667,500.

The biggest price premium was found to be around Borough, at 93 per cent. Premiums are almost as high at Shad Thames — where an average £1.45 million buys a river view home, 89 per cent more than a non-waterfront home at £767,000 — and on the South Bank, where you’ll pay £1,367,000 as against £737,500, or an 85 per cent difference.

RENTAL PREMIUM FOR RIVER VIEWS TOO

Generation Rent is also willing to pay over the odds for a view. A home at Shad Thames with water views, perhaps with a backdrop of Tower Bridge and St Katharine Docks, costs an average £730 a week. This is £240 or 49 per cent more than a non-riverfront rental. So over the course of a year, gazing at the river would cost a renter in Shad Thames well over £12,000.

On the South Bank a rental with a river view costs an average £710 a week, 43 per cent more than a home without the view at £495 a week. Around Borough, renters pay a 39 per cent premium for a water view — £680 a week versus £488.

“In a congested city like London, riverside homes with balconies compensate for lack of garden space and offer river views and outdoor space, perfect for entertaining,” explains James Hyman, Cluttons’ head of residential agency. “Homes around South Bank command the highest premiums as they offer the most interesting views across the City skyline.”