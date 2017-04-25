  1. Luxury
  2. Property

Homes with river views: Londoners are paying premiums of up to 93 per cent for Thames views, new report reveals

A view of the Thames is a London property's most expensive asset, but some views are worth more than others...

H&P

Take a tour: homes with a view of the Thames

  • 1/5 Anchor Brewhouse

    The four floor, four bedroom penthouse of the Anchor Brewhouse development, formerly the old Courage Brewery site, offers unrivalled views of Tower Bridge for £12m. All properties are listed with Cluttons, call 020 3432 9924.

  • 2/5 Providence Tower, Shad Thames, SE1

    A three-bedroom duplex penthouse in this popular riverside development is on sale for £4.65m.

  • 3/5 King Stairs Close, SE1

    This four-bedroom end of terrace house in Rotherhithe is on the market for £3.25m. It has views of the river and City skyline.

  • 4/5 Cinnabar Wharf West, E1

    Cinnabar Wharf West in Wapping High Street has much to offer but its chief selling point is its view, which takes in Tower Bridge and the Shard. This can be expected to add about 42 per cent to its price. This three-bedroom flat costs £2.4m.

  • 5/5 Butler's Wharf, SE1

    Both buyers and renters will pay hefty premiums to enjoy a view of the Thames, with a historic backdrop featuring Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, or St Paul’s Cathedral winning out over the skyscraper-studded skyline of Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom warehouse apartment costs £2.75m.

Forget about loft conversions or a parking space — a view of the Thames is a London property’s most expensive asset, a new study reveals. And if that view includes a glimpse of Tower Bridge or St Paul’s Cathedral, expect an extra boost in price. 

The report, published by Cluttons property consultants, compares relative cost of homes overlooking the river with similar nearby “inland” properties.

An average riverfront home overlooking Tower Bridge will now cost you £1,285,000. An inland home with all the same features but no river view costs an average of £667,500.

The biggest price premium was found to be around Borough, at 93 per cent. Premiums are almost as high at Shad Thames — where an average £1.45 million buys a river view home, 89 per cent more than a non-waterfront home at £767,000 — and on the South Bank, where you’ll pay £1,367,000 as against £737,500, or an 85 per cent difference.

Extraordinary £12m home for sale with private views of Tower Bridge

RENTAL PREMIUM FOR RIVER VIEWS TOO

Generation Rent is also willing to pay over the odds for a view. A home at Shad Thames with water views, perhaps with a backdrop of Tower Bridge and St Katharine Docks, costs an average £730 a week. This is £240 or 49 per cent more than a non-riverfront rental. So over the course of a year, gazing at the river would cost a renter in Shad Thames well over £12,000.

On the South Bank a rental with a river view costs an average £710 a week, 43 per cent more than a home without the view at £495 a week. Around Borough, renters pay a 39 per cent premium for a water view — £680 a week versus £488.

“In a congested city like London, riverside homes with balconies compensate for lack of garden space and offer river views and outdoor space, perfect for entertaining,” explains James Hyman, Cluttons’ head of residential agency. “Homes around South Bank command the highest premiums as they offer the most interesting views across the City skyline.”


