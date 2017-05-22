  1. Luxury
Homes in BBC Television Centre: the White City scheme will boast an on-site Soho House and Cowshed spa, rooftop rotunda and residents’ meeting rooms

Homes in the Grade II-listed White City building are well set up for media professionals past and present, with private members' club, residents' meeting rooms on site and TV studio interiors touches.  

BBC Television Centre flats and more homes for film fans

    The former BBC Television Centre at White City in west London was home to shows such as Blue Peter, Doctor Who and Match of the Day, right through to Strictly Come Dancing.

    Now, with the Corporation’s move to Salford, the site is being developed by Stanhope into a mix of offices and 950 new homes.

    The first phase of 432 homes, overlooking landscaped grounds, are in the iconic Grade II-listed circular building now known as The Helios — around the statue of Helios the Greek sun god — and The Crescent, built around the outside of The Helios flats. From £750,000.

    One flat has been snapped up by a former BBC producer. “He pinpointed the two-bedroom home where his old office once stood and bought it,” says Television Centre managing director Alistair Shaw. Scroll right to see more new homes with links to the silver screen...

    Art Deco Denham Film Studios in Buckinghamshire, a 25-minute commute from Marylebone was designed by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius in 1936, evoking the style and spirit of an ocean liner, for film producer and studio founder Alexander Korda.

    Inside is the original cinema where movies were screened to their directors, and the Art Deco actors' cocktail bar and community hall.

    The new homes are designed around garden squares, landscaped grounds, water features, private gardens and protected woodland, while movie-themed artwork features throughout. Prices from £800,000. > Read more...

    Dagenham is looking to become more famous for film than Ford with a new site earmarked for Britain's biggest movie studio.

    Homes that will be available nearby include 360 Barking in reinvigorated Barking town centre.

    The development will feature 291 flats in a series of cylindrical towers of up to 28 storeys, with the ground floor devoted to a creative hub for an arts organisation.

    The project, which includes 96 shared-ownership units, won best scheme in planning at the National Housing Awards and will also provide a venue for cultural events. Prices start at £302,500 for a one-bedroom home. > Read more...

    For decades, Soho was at the centre of the UK film industry. Soho Square includes the HQ of the British Board of Film Classification, while Wardour Street was lined with film production companies. 103 Wardour Street, former head office of the British Pathé newsreel company, has a glamorous new role.

    Architect Sheppard Robson has transformed the building into 13 luxury apartments, a gym and two duplex penthouses behind its ornate Portland stone Edwardian façade. > Read more...

One flat has been snapped up by a former BBC producer. “He pinpointed the two-bedroom home where his old office once stood and bought it,” says Television Centre managing director Alistair Shaw. “He has very fond memories of his time at the BBC. It was a town in itself, a BBC village.” 

The first phase of 432 homes, overlooking landscaped grounds, are in the iconic Grade II-listed circular building now known as The Helios — around the statue of Helios the Greek sun god — and The Crescent, built around the outside of The Helios flats.

Inside the BBC Television Centre flats

There’s 24-hour concierge, gym and swimming pool, residents’ rooftop rotunda and residents’ meeting rooms.

Soho House will also be opening a new hotel and private members club with a rooftop swimming pool in December, alongside a 25,000sq ft Cowshed spa and gym.

Terrazzo for the kitchens, track lighting and polished concrete floors have been designed into the homes’ interiors to evoke a studio feel.

Buyers include fiftysomethings with an eye to retirement, and sharers. Some 305 flats in the first phase have been sold and new garden-facing flats are being released.

From £750,000. Visit televisioncentre.com or call 020 8811 8720.

