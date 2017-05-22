The former BBC Television Centre at White City in west London was home to shows such as Blue Peter, Doctor Who and Match of the Day, right through to Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, with the Corporation’s move to Salford, the site is being developed by Stanhope into a mix of offices and 950 new homes.

One flat has been snapped up by a former BBC producer. “He pinpointed the two-bedroom home where his old office once stood and bought it,” says Television Centre managing director Alistair Shaw. “He has very fond memories of his time at the BBC. It was a town in itself, a BBC village.”

The first phase of 432 homes, overlooking landscaped grounds, are in the iconic Grade II-listed circular building now known as The Helios — around the statue of Helios the Greek sun god — and The Crescent, built around the outside of The Helios flats.

Inside the BBC Television Centre flats

There’s 24-hour concierge, gym and swimming pool, residents’ rooftop rotunda and residents’ meeting rooms.

Soho House will also be opening a new hotel and private members club with a rooftop swimming pool in December, alongside a 25,000sq ft Cowshed spa and gym.

Terrazzo for the kitchens, track lighting and polished concrete floors have been designed into the homes’ interiors to evoke a studio feel.

Buyers include fiftysomethings with an eye to retirement, and sharers. Some 305 flats in the first phase have been sold and new garden-facing flats are being released.

From £750,000. Visit televisioncentre.com or call 020 8811 8720.