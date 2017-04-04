One of Soho’s most historic properties has been revived from a crumbling office building and transformed to include a £3.5 million home.

The Grade II-listed building dates from the 1670s and the reign of Charles II. Now an apartment created within, spread over four floors, is a modern interpretation of the changing face of Soho.

From a graffiti-covered shell, luxury developer Maycon has produced a contemporary, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, while respectfully paying homage to the building’s grand past.





The interiors, covering 1,875sq ft, are a blend of classic panelling, cornicing and detailed archways with high-spec lacquer, chrome and glass finishes and made-to-measure black mirrors.

Craftsmen pored over old deeds and reinstated dark wooden flooring and book-matched marble, while glass pods were added to the bathrooms.





In Carlisle Street, it is the only home in the quarter with a private garden, and features a utility room that quirkily doubles as a bar.

If all of this sparks your interest, contact Rokstone.