Grade I-listed Barsham Manor in Fakenham, Norfolk, is a red-brick Tudor pile that has played host to many guests over the past five centuries.

The most famous repeat visitor was Henry VIII, who stayed on several occasions — each time with a different wife — and purportedly referred to it as his small country palace.

Fit for a king: Henry VIII stayed at the manor multiple times during his reign

In the mid-Seventies this grand house was briefly owned by the manager of the Bee Gees who, according to village anecdotes, held big parties in the Great Hall and invited other famous singers from the decade.

It was more recently home to the Guinness family.

The £3 million manor’s five reception rooms, seven bedrooms, great hall and grand staircase are imbued with the rich history of the building. Huge open fires, stone floors, beams and stained-glass windows are just some of the treats.

There is also a three-bedroom cottage for staff or guests, and it’s all surrounded by five acres of sprawling grounds filled with topiary and mature trees.

Barsham Manor is for sale through Abbotts (01328 618024).